Google blocks California news in fight against bill forcing tech giants to pay





Google announced Friday that it has begun blocking news articles for some people in California.

In a show of power as Google seeks to overturn a state proposal it has been fighting over for years, a California-based news outlet's article says that an unspecified number of state residents use Google to conduct web searches. will no longer be viewable.

It's an approach Google has taken before in the face of laws forcing it to pay for journalism. Critics of the tech giant's heavy-handed tactics liken it to intimidation.

In California, the law in question would force tech companies like Google and Meta to pay publishers for news content.

Supporters say it would provide a lifeline to California news organizations that have long been facing layoffs.

But Google is resisting the bill, arguing that it would be “unworkable” to impose a so-called “link tax” on the company to connect Californians with news stories.

Google executive Jafar Zaidi said in a blog post that the pending bill, the California Journalism Protection Act, is the wrong approach to supporting journalism.

“If passed, the CJPA could result in significant changes in the services available to Californians and the traffic available to California publishers,” Zaidi wrote.

Zaidi said California's blackout of news stories was in anticipation of the bill's passage. He said the measure is temporary and will affect “a small portion of California users.”

In 2023, Google earned $307 billion primarily through digital advertising.

Google and Meta developed something of a strategy in response to efforts to get tech giants to financially support the ailing news industry.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether Meta would also begin restricting California news. Mehta had previously promised to do so.

In Canada, Google threatened to remove all news links in the country following the passage of a law requiring news organizations to compensate for their content. However, Google reached an agreement with government officials before removing news articles. Meanwhile, Mehta continues to block Canadian news stories on Instagram and Facebook.

Canada's law was modeled after a similar law in Australia, where Meta blocked news articles before tense negotiations led to Meta and Google ultimately striking deals with news publishers.

Under California's measure, Google and Meta would have to pay news organizations for advertising sales for news links.

Democratic Rep. Buffy Wicks, who sponsored the bill, said at least 100 news organizations in the state have closed in the past decade.

“This is a fundamental fairness bill that aims to ensure that platforms pay for the content they reuse,” Wicks said in a statement.

Wicks argues the bill would inject much-needed support into California's news industry at a time when publishers are seeing steep declines in subscriptions and advertising revenue.

More than 20,000 media jobs were cut across the U.S. last year alone, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, which tracks employment statistics. The number was the highest since 2020, when news organizations laid off about 30,000 employees during the pandemic.

According to Insider Intelligence, at least 70% of digital ad revenue is collected by Google and Meta.

The Justice Department has filed suit against Google over its control over digital advertising, with federal authorities alleging that Google has amassed such power in violation of U.S. competition law.

In California, supporters of the bill argue that Silicon Valley has a responsibility to pay news publishers for the astronomical profits they make by providing people with news stories.

But big tech companies aren't the only ones criticizing the push. Other skeptics said that if link display fees were applied to the rest of the internet, access to information would become harder and the “open web” would collapse.

Christina Warren, an outspoken advocate for software engineers, wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that paying for hyperlinks is “antithetical to the open web and everything it stands for.” “It's despicable,” he said.

Nevertheless, supporters of the bill are hopeful it will move forward and reach Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has not yet considered the bill.

“For more than a decade, tech giants have built a monopoly on digital advertising and siphoned revenue from news publishers, while on the backs of journalists they have built a monopoly on the world's most valuable… “We have built a company with a long history.'' Institute.

He said the bill is “not just a bill for the media industry, but an important step to protect California's public interest.”

Copyright 2024 NPR. For more information, please visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wuot.org/2024-04-12/google-blocks-california-news-in-response-to-bill-that-would-force-tech-giant-to-pay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos