Generative AI takes center stage at two Hong Kong tech fairs as government-backed research center debuts





Artificial intelligence (AI) was a prominent theme at the InnoEX Technology Expo and Spring Hong Kong Electronics Fair, which opened on Saturday, as domestic and international exhibitors innovated amid growing interest in generative AI sparked by the US launch. was unveiled. Upload OpenAIs ChatGPT.

The government-backed Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center (HKGAI) made its debut at the twin event, which attracted 3,000 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions.

One of the projects on display was an AI-generated clip of the late famous Hong Kong singer Leslie Cheung Kwok-wing. Another is a chatbot that is being tested for tasks such as providing horse racing information and government services.

According to the exhibitor, the project is based on a large-scale language model independently trained by the center and supports both Chinese and English.

This is Hong Kong's first locally developed foundation model and represents a breakthrough in AI innovation, said Guo Yike, president of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and director of HKGAI.

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Center is exhibiting an AI tool developed in-house that converts text into video.Photo: SCMP/Kelly Lu

At the nearby Smart Hong Kong Pavilion, the Government's Office of the Chief Information Officer unveiled a translation tool for the hearing impaired called Generative Sign Language.

Exhibitors say the tool leverages machine learning and generative AI to detect the movements and facial expressions that make up sign language and translate them into spoken language in real time, and vice versa.

The technology will benefit Hong Kong's 200,000 hearing-impaired people, allowing them to access information in their native sign language, the exhibitor said.

RealAI Intelligent Technology, an exhibitor from Beijing, demonstrated RealGuard, a tool that can detect videos and images of human faces generated by AI for malicious purposes in real time. RealAI says the technology is used in industries such as government and financial services to verify the identity of individuals.

Beijing-based RealAI Intelligence is one of the many mainland Chinese companies exhibiting at InnoEX.Photo: SCMP/Kelly Lu

The second InnoEX, themed on innovation for a smarter world, was hosted by the Urban Innovation and Technology Industry Bureau and the Hong Kong Trade Development Board, and featured pavilions themed around 13 countries and regions, including Canada and India. Did.

Mainland China was also a great success, with 20 pavilions from 16 provinces and cities exhibiting.

Miguel Johansen, a Mexican electronics buyer who has been attending the electronics fair for 14 years, said the show's size has returned to pre-pandemic levels or even grown.

Over a cup of freshly brewed coffee from a machine with a robotic arm, he said he has seen many new options, including drones, robots and other technology solutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/tech/tech-trends/article/3258924/generative-ai-takes-centre-stage-twin-hong-kong-tech-fairs-government-backed-research-centre-debuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos