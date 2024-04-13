ASTRI introduces smart city technology at InnoEX





HONG KONG, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) is pleased to announce the latest edition of this year's Business of Innovation and Technology Week, a flagship event organized by the Department of Innovation, Technology and Industry. standing on the front lines. of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. ASTRI's involvement is marked by a prominent presence at both the Digital Economy Summit (DES) and InnoEX held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). At InnoEX, ASTRI is showcasing a wide range of attention-grabbing and innovative technologies that promise to transform the vision of smart cities into reality.

During DES, ASTRI co-hosted the “Energy, Environment and Mobility Forum” with the Smart Cities Consortium and the “Smart Finance Forum” with Cyberport, attracting approximately 500 participants from the global I&T community, including pioneering entrepreneurs. It is believed that the most influential people were invited. Both leaders and investors.

A roadmap to smart mobility and a sustainable future

The Energy, Environment and Mobility Forum focuses on the innovative role of smart mobility in promoting energy savings and fostering a greener world through the integration of cutting-edge technologies.

“ASTRI's mission is to bridge the gap between innovation and practical application. We strive to create solutions that advance economies, build smarter cities and improve people's lives. ” Dr. Dennis Yip said at the forum. “To achieve this vision, we recognize the importance of close collaboration with various stakeholders in the technology ecosystem. Together we will explore opportunities to commercialize our technology. , can drive Hong Kong's economic growth and bring tangible benefits to society as a whole,” he added.

The forum will feature keynotes from Ms. Suzanne Mursa, Vice President of Advanced Mobility, Payment Systems and Automation at AECOM, and Dr. Ming Li, Director of Development Relations at NVIDIA, on the theme “eVTOL Vehicles Shaping the Future of Advanced Air Mobility.” I gave a lecture. Each is “her NVIDIA Grace that promotes the growth of new energy.” In addition, ASTRI's Chief Director of Innovative Minds, Mr. Kenny Chan, Director of Smart Mobility, Mr. Dongzhe Su, and ASTRI's Senior Director of FinTech, Prop Tech & Art-Tech, Simon Lee, provided in-depth discussions. I did it. Industry experts take a closer look at the latest advances in electric and autonomous vehicles, intelligent transportation systems, and sustainable infrastructure. The conversation also addressed how technology can optimize transportation networks, reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency.

Focus on C-V2X, digital twin, and AIGC

The highlight of ASTRI's exhibit at InnoEX is its vision of a future smart city featuring pioneering technologies in Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) and autonomous driving. Experience the increased safety and convenience that smart mobility brings through an interactive virtual self-driving game. The showcase also highlights other notable technologies, including digital twin robotic arms, his MetaBrain, a digital platform designed to manage extreme weather, and generative artificial intelligence. Together, they will enable new industrialization, digital urban governance, creative expression and prepare for future development.

The Digital Economy Summit (April 12-13) is co-hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and Cyberport, with ASTRI also being one of the co-organizers. InnoEX (April 13-16) is hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Hong Kong Trade Commission. Development Council (HKTDC). ASTRI's exhibit can be viewed at HKCEC's Hall 3C, Booth C02.

About ASTRI

The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) was established by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core research and development capabilities in various fields are grouped into his five technical departments: Artificial intelligence and trust technology. Communication technology; Innovative Mind, IoT sensing and AI technology. This will be applied across six core areas: smart cities, financial technology, new industrialization and intelligent manufacturing, digital health, application-specific integrated circuits, and the metaverse.

Over the years, ASTRI has developed research, I&T talent and won numerous international awards for its pioneering innovation and outstanding business and community contributions. ASTRI has transferred over 1,400 of her technologies to the industry, and he has over 1,050 patents in the mainland, the United States, and other countries. For more information, please visit www.astri.org.

ASTRI's innovative technology unveiled at InnoEX received an overwhelming response. ASTRI CEO Dr Dennis Yip (3rd from left) welcomes Treasury Secretary Paul Chan (4th from left) at the Expo

Professor Sun Dong, Secretary-General for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Ir Tony Wong, Government Chief Information Officer, Lillian Cheong, Under-Secretary-General for Innovation, Technology and Industry, and Margaret Fong, Director-General of Hong Kong Trade Development Board, visit ASTRIInnoEX Experience the improved road safety and convenience brought about by Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in a virtual self-driving game at our booth

ASTRI CEO Dr. Dennis Yip delivers welcome speech at Energy, Environment and Mobility Forum at Digital Economy Summit

(From left to right) ASTRI CEO Dr. Dennis Yip, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Under-Secretary for Environment and Ecology Diane Wong, and Smart City Consortium Founder and Honorary Chairman Winnie Tan at the Energy, Environment and Mobility Forum Alongside Dr.

