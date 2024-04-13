Licensing hurdles limit innovation, funding for African fintech Roosevelt Elias





Roosevelt Elias, founder and CEO of Nigerian fintech company Pable Technologies, said the high number of licenses required to operate in African countries is a major driver of innovation and funding for fintech companies on the continent. He said they are restricting procurement.

Elias stated this in an interview with Nairametrics, saying this makes it more difficult to send money from one country in Africa to another than from Africa to other continents. According to him, it is currently easier to send money from Nigeria to Ghana than from Nigeria to Ghana and vice versa.

He added that venture capitalists looking to invest in fintech are now asking about licensing issues before committing capital. He said that was the first question investors asked because they don't want to invest in companies that spend all their money on licensing.

Entering the fintech field

Elias pointed out that new entrants into the fintech space are difficult due to licensing issues, saying:

Fintech is one of the most difficult fields to get into simply because you have to get a license. Starting a fintech in Nigeria, for example, and growing it in 54 African countries is tough. Because every country requires a new license and is not connected. If you're a fintech company, the first question they ask to raise money now is what are your plans for licensing? Because that's the biggest headache. For investors, it makes no sense to invest in a company that spends a large portion of its capital on licensing.

Suggesting that the situation is different on other continents, Elias added:

For example, if I were to start Payble now in the UK, it would have been a plug-and-play situation for me to go around all the countries in Europe, and I wouldn't necessarily have had to get a new license. Imagine a market that I could access just because I started in a European country. The same thing happens in America. America is a big market in itself. You can become a unicorn by starting a company in the US, Canada, or Mexico. But to grow that much in Nigeria, you need to get a lot of licenses.More fintech needed to solve problems

Elias, who helps small and medium-sized enterprises go cashless, said the number of fintechs in Nigeria is such that Nigeria needs more fintechs to address the myriad challenges faced by various sectors of the economy. He said he needed technology companies.

I don't think fintech is good enough yet. I don't think it's limited to fintech, but I think technology companies are still not doing enough. Different fields require different approaches. The only problem I see with our fintech is that we're all in the same bucket. On the other hand, there are different methods that can solve different problems. For example, in the United States there are 300 million or 400 million people, but there are 5,000 fintechs and that is increasing every day. There aren't enough companies to solve the problems we have. But again, he said, the companies we have don't even want to work on solving the problems we have.

Elias said that in addition to increasing fintech solutions, there is also a need for education and awareness for small and medium-sized enterprises to go digital. He said Payble is investing in this space to transition many of Nigeria's currently analog SMEs to digital and ensure the adoption of cashless transactions.

