Google Pixel 8a design and color options leaked, said to debut at Google I/O 2024





The Google Pixel 8a, the successor to last year's Pixel 7a, will reportedly launch at Google I/O 2024. Android Headlines has published some 360-degree news ahead of the smartphone's arrival, which is said to be an affordable version of the Pixel 8. Images of all four of his color options for the upcoming Pixel 8a handset. According to previous reports, the Google Pixel 8a will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery and powered by the company's Tensor G3 chipset.

The rumored Pixel 8a has not yet been revealed by the company, but there have been several leaks about the device's design and hardware specifications. According to the publication, the Pixel 8a will be available next month in four color options: Bay (blue), Mint (green), Obsidian (black), and Porcelain (white).

Google Pixel 8a reportedly comes in four color variations Photo courtesy of Android Headlines

Images leaked by this publication suggest that the Pixel 8a will look very similar to the Pixel 8 launched last year. The latter came in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose color options. That means the model dubbed Pixel 8a will share at least two color options with its more advanced sibling.

Earlier this week, live images of the Pixel 8a surfaced online, giving us a good look at what the design of Google's next A-series Pixel smartphones will look like. According to the leaked images, the phone's back panel will feature a rear camera module similar to the Pixel 8, but the back panel will have a matte finish unlike the Pixel 7a.

According to previous reports, the Pixel 8a could arrive with Google's Tensor G3, the same chip that powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and 8GB of RAM. The phone is also said to feature a 6.1-inch Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of peak HDR brightness.

The Pixel 8a is expected to debut with the same camera setup as the Pixel 7a, a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It is also said to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. You'll likely hear more about the Pixel 8a ahead of its debut at Google I/O 2024 starting May 14th.

