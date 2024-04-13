Google's threat to block news in California is a bullying tactic





Google announced Friday that it will test removing links to news sites for some users in California, in an effort to circumvent a law that forces search giants to pay for the news content that drives their business. This is a shameful attempt.

Assembly Bill 886, also known as the California Journalism Protection Act, would require Google to pay news publishers a fee for the use of news content on its platform. The bill passed the Legislature last year and is currently being considered by the state Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a blog post Friday morning, Google referred to the CJPA as a link tax that would require Google to pay just for connecting Californians to news articles. Google also claims that over the past two decades it has provided significant support to news publishers to adapt and innovate in the changing digital landscape.

No one should be fooled by this.

Google made more than $300 billion last year, much of it from ads it sold using content it didn't create or pay for. In its early days, Google sent a lot of traffic to news publishers, but not as much in recent years as Google tries to keep people on its sites, where it makes money.

This is why Google's revenue continues to increase while news publishers, not just print newspapers, can barely keep the lights on. In fact, data from SimilarWeb shows that more than half of Google searches for top news terms end without a link being clicked. In other words, more than half of the time, Google doesn't actually connect anyone to the actual source of the news.

Google seems to believe that news should be free, but those of us in the news industry are acutely aware that professional reporting is expensive, at least for Google. Let's be clear: News is a business. Google may not like to admit it, but it's big business for them. That's why Google launched News first after search, and why News was the first tab on the search results page.

That's why Google is testing for some California users what would happen if they removed news links from their sites. For the record, Google tested completely removing the News tab in February, but apparently didn't like the results and said it wasn't removing the News tab for all users. Announced.

Perhaps that's because news is a big part of Google's business.

According to a recent study, the legitimate payout from Google for the use of U.S. news content is between $10 billion and $12 billion annually.

Google clearly doesn't want to pay for it.

At a Senate hearing in December, a Google representative said news publishers earn $2 billion a year in advertising revenue from traffic referred to them by Google. That begs the question of whether Google itself should actually be paying anything for the content it has built such a lucrative advertising business on.

Of course, Google's stranglehold on digital advertising is the subject of antitrust lawsuits brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and a coalition of states, which argue that Google has a monopoly on digital advertising and is using its market dominance to woo advertisers. They claim that they are leading the way to their own interests. They squeeze publishers' profits by manipulating prices, while operating their own services and sites.

Friday's announcement that Google would suppress news for some Californians comes from the same strategy. Here, Google uses its command of search (according to Semlash, it controls 91.5% of the global search market) to blackmail publishers and the public alike by threatening to withhold news. are doing.

Don't get me wrong. Content, especially news, is a cornerstone of Google's business model, and Google's criticism of laws that force it to pay for the material it uses is a blatant attempt to maintain its revenue streams through blackmail as well as media . But also ordinary people who want to connect with news online.

This type of anti-competitive behavior is why we need laws like the CJPA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2024/04/12/editorial-google-move-hurts-journalism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos