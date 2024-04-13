Blackmagic Design Introduces New Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K





Blackmagic Design today announced the Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K, a new digital film camera that introduces new advanced technology that is fully integrated into your post-production workflow. This new model includes a new large format RGBW 36 x 24mm sensor with larger photosites for 16 stops of dynamic range, interchangeable PL, LPL, and EF lens mounts, and industry standard Lemo and Fischer connectivity. It is. Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K has 8TB of built-in high-performance storage and also includes high-speed networking for uploading media and syncing to Blackmagic Cloud. The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is available immediately from his Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide for $14,995 USD.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K will be demonstrated at Blackmagic Design NAB 2024 in booth #SL5005.

URSA Cine features a revolutionary new sensor designed to deliver stunning quality images at any resolution from 4K to 12K. The larger sensor builds on the technology of the URSA Mini Pro 12K, with larger photosites and an incredible 16 stops of dynamic range. Its unique RGBW architecture provides equal amounts of red, green, and blue pixels. This means it's optimized to deliver incredibly rich colors at any resolution, giving you the ultimate in image quality and flexibility.

URSA Cine is designed to meet the demands of any high-end production. The evenly weighted camera body is constructed with a robust magnesium alloy chassis and lightweight carbon fiber polycarbonate composite skin, allowing customers to move quickly on set. Standard Lemo and Fischer connectors allow you to remotely control the camera while powering the lens motor and other accessories. Customers also get 12GSDI output, 10G Ethernet, USB-C, XLR audio, and more.

The entire sensor area provides an amazing 3:2 open-gate image that allows you to reframe shots in post-production. Alternatively, you can use the larger sensor area to shoot anamorphically and deliver in different aspect ratios with de-squeeze factors of 1.3, 1.5, 1.6, 1.66, 1.8, and 2x. Additionally, you can shoot in 4K, 8K, or 12K using the entire sensor without cropping, preserving the full field of view of the lens. There are also 9K Super 35 4-perf, 3-perf, and 2-perf modes for full compatibility with classic cinema lenses.

Because each project requires a different lens, URSA Cine features an interchangeable lens mount. Customers can quickly switch between PL, LPL, EF, and Hasselblad mounts. In addition, each mount has contact pins to read lens metadata for use in monitoring and post-production.

URSA Cine allows your staff to work faster on set with multiple monitoring options. The foldable monitor has a large 5 HDR touchscreen on one side and an external color status LCD on the other side. To the right of the camera is a dedicated assist station with a second His 5 HDR touchscreen, allowing staff to work around the camera without the need for an external monitor. There is also a dedicated focus puller mode to help customers get perfect focus.

URSA Cine's wide range of industry standard connections makes it ideal for high-end film production. The 7-pin Lemo and 3-pin Fischer connectors on the front provide recording start/stop and 24V power, making them ideal for onboard accessories such as focus motors. Power for the camera is provided by a standard 24V 8-pin Lemo connection, with an additional 2-pin Lemo 12V connection on the back for low-voltage accessories.

Blackmagic RAW files store camera metadata, lens data, white balance, digital slate information, and custom LUTs to ensure image consistency on set and throughout post-production. URSA Cine records to the included Blackmagic Media Module 8TB, allowing you to capture over 4 hours of Blackmagic RAW at 12K and 20 hours at 4K.

URSA Cine includes a high-performance optical low-pass filter that precisely matches the sensor. OLPF also incorporates advanced IR filtering to improve far-red response, and when combined with URSA Cine's Blackmagic RAW processing, preserves color and critical image details for a new level of image fidelity. You can

URSA Cine is the first digital film camera to include ultra-fast and powerful Cloud Store technology. The Blackmagic Media Module is fast, robust, and features a massive 8TB of storage. High-speed storage allows customers to record hours at the highest resolutions and frame rates, and access files directly over high-speed 10G Ethernet. Alternatively, use the media your customers already own using the optional Blackmagic Media Module CF with dual CFexpress slots.

Blackmagic Media Dock accelerates your post-production workflow by making it faster and easier to start editing and color correction. Attach up to three Blackmagic Media Modules for fast access to media from multiple URSA Cine cameras simultaneously. Four high-speed 10G Ethernet ports allow up to four individual editing workstations to be directly connected, making it extremely fast even when many users are connected at the same time.

URSA Cine supports creating a small H.264 proxy file in addition to the camera's original media when recording. This means you can upload small proxy files to Blackmagic Cloud in seconds, making media available in your studio in real time. The ability for an editor to transfer media directly to her DaVinci Resolve media bin while working is revolutionary and has never been possible before.

Customers can now live stream from movie sets. URSA Cine features a built-in hardware streaming engine that supports RTMP and SRT streaming directly to major platforms or clients. You can connect to the internet via Ethernet, high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as connect to a 4G or 5G phone for mobile data.

URSA Cine supports the optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF for accurate and easy outdoor and handheld shooting. Customers benefit from an integrated high-quality 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with a built-in proximity sensor, 4-element glass diopter, and a wide range of focus adjustments for incredible precision. A built-in digital focus chart allows customers to ensure perfect viewfinder focus settings.

The URSA Cine includes an 8-pin Lemo power connector on the back of the camera that works with 24V and 12V power. This means you can easily use your camera with your existing power supply, batteries, and accessories. URSA Cine comes with a high-capacity 250W power supply and B-mount battery plate, allowing you to use a wide range of high-voltage batteries from manufacturers such as IDX, Blueshape, Core SWX, BEBOB, and more.

URSA Cine comes with everything you need to get started with your set. All cameras are housed in a sturdy Pelican case with custom foam cutouts that accurately and securely fit the camera and its accessories. A PL lens mount comes pre-installed on the camera body, and you also get an interchangeable locking EF mount for a strong and secure attachment when using heavier cine lenses. Additionally, a massive 8TB media module comes pre-installed, formatted and ready for recording. Also included is a top handle, high-speed Wi-Fi antenna, baseplate, 24V power supply, and high-voltage B-mount battery plate for quick setup.

“We wanted to create the high-end camera of our dreams, with everything we've ever wanted,” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. It's a dream come true.” Standard features and connectivity and seamless integration into high-end workflows. No expense was spared in the design of this camera, and we believe it truly revolutionizes every step of production, from capture to post. ”

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K Features

Cinematic large format sensor with huge 16 stops of dynamic range. Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections. It comes with a PL mount and a locking EF mount, and an optional LPL mount is also available. Real-time 12K editing with Blackmagic RAW. 5th generation color science with new film curve. High-performance OLPF that reduces moiré and aliasing. Built-in ND filter that supports shooting under various conditions. Shoot up to 80 fps in 12K, 144 fps in 8K, and 240 fps in 4K. Includes a high-performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording. Recording media compatible with Blackmagic Media Dock. You can connect to your network using high-speed Wi-Fi, 10G Ethernet, or mobile data. Built-in RTMP and SRT live streaming. Optional Blackmagic URSA Cine EVF. Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post-production.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide starting at $14,995 excluding local duties and taxes.

