Foreign students fascinated by technological feats at Beijing's high-tech hub





On March 29th, 33 international students visited Zhongguancun Software Park in Beijing. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

More than 30 international students from 16 countries visited Beijing's high-tech hub, Zhongguancun Software Park, to deepen their understanding of the prosperous development of innovative and entrepreneurial enterprises in China.

Organized by China International Youth Exchange Center (CIYEC), this study tour will help students better understand China's latest technology trends and business models, stimulate their innovative spirit and practical skills, and thereby strengthen Arrangements were made to establish a strong foundation. for their future career endeavors.

On March 29, students began visiting the park's digital exhibition hall. There, they took a close look at the company's nearly 20-year development journey and witnessed consistent expansion supported by its ability to attract and nurture new companies. Today, it stands proudly as the home of more than 3,800 of his companies.

Students also toured the China International University Students' “Internet+” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition Exhibition Hall, which showcases innovative projects to secure investment to realize commercial potential.

International students will learn about the innovative project of “Internet+”. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Based on the entrepreneurial efforts of Tsinghua University students, this blossomed into DeepLang AI by 2022. In the era of rapid growth of AI, the company is dedicated to building an industrial-level Chinese information processing engine using self-developed large-scale models. Its valuation quickly reached $100 million.

The third stop on the tour, Tencent Beijing Headquarters, provides international students with a comprehensive insight into the tech giant's diverse business operations. From smart manufacturing to autonomous driving, students from around the world witnessed the many facets of the company's extensive business development.

Mozambican students experience Tencent's simulated driving technology. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

“It's interesting to see how Tencent's business extends beyond WeChat to areas such as gaming and cloud storage,” said David Osei Opoku, a computer science major at Tsinghua University. He added, “I now want to incorporate these insights into my own research.”

Dechen Tsomo, an AI major at Beijing University of Science and Technology, said the activity motivated her to pursue career opportunities in China. She says, “I feel that I am now more attuned to the demands and trends in the AI ​​field. As someone who is deeply passionate about AI, it is a great honor for me to be a part of this type of event.” said.

Guo Jianfei, vice president of Kr Star, a subsidiary of 36 Kr Holdings Inc., a Chinese platform specializing in providing startup ecosystems, also attended the event. He advised international students interested in working in China to keep up with industry trends and actively participate in internships.

This study tour is the second edition of the International Youth Salon organized by CIYEC.

By holding regular themed activities, we provide a platform for communication and mutual learning for young people in China and abroad. This salon aims to promote cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign youth and develop young talents' intercultural communication ability and global ability.

