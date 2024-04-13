Evolution of iPhone AI: What's rumored about iOS 18?





Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference is scheduled to be held on June 10, when the company is expected to release iOS 18, the next version of its iPhone software.

Apple's iOS 18 could bring the “biggest” software update in iPhone history, according to Mark Gurman's January issue of the Power On newsletter. Garman wrote in the November issue that iOS 18 could bring a “relatively groundbreaking” update to the iPhone with “major new features and design.”

This news comes amidst a generative AI hype cycle. Last fall, Google debuted its flagship Pixel 8 lineup with improved AI tricks, and in January, Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series with Galaxy AI. Given this, Apple is likely to move in the same direction with the rumored iPhone 16 and iOS 18.

To be clear, Apple already has AI features in the iPhone, such as photo duplicate detection, but it remains to be seen how generative AI will be incorporated into the iPhone and iOS. . Apple has included a number of AI-powered features in iOS 17, including the ability to duplicate your voice on your iPhone and an updated keyboard with improved autocorrect. However, the company stopped short of announcing a generative AI product along the lines of Google's Gemini and OpenAI's Chat GPT. Still, various rumors point to important changes in iOS 18. The most reliable ones are listed below.

Smarter Siri

Siri has been slightly improved in iOS 17 with two new features that change the way you interact with the voice assistant. iOS 18 could bring even more changes.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Siri has been around since iOS 5 in 2011, but iOS 18 could make Apple's voice-activated assistant even smarter. Generative AI technology “should improve the way both Siri and the Messages app type questions and autocomplete sentences.” Gourmand.

Ahead of his newsletter, a September report in the Information said Apple plans to use large-scale language models, a key part of generative AI, to make Siri smarter. The example detailed in this article shows how Siri responds to simple voice commands for more complex tasks, such as converting a series of photos into a GIF and sending it to one of your contacts. It explains what to do. If this example is accurate, this represents a major advance in Siri's capabilities.

Texting improvements on Android

Google has launched a website dedicated to advocating for Apple to adopt the RCS text messaging standard, filled with links to tweet notes to the company.

CNET

Apple announced that it is bringing RCS support, a cross-platform messaging standard, to the iPhone. As reported by 9to5Mac in November, an Apple spokesperson said it will be coming to iPhones “late next year” and will work with iMessage.

RCS support should improve the current messaging experience between iPhone and Android users by providing iMessage-like functionality. These upgrades include sending high-quality photos and videos to your contacts, read receipts, input indicators, and most importantly, end-to-end encryption, which is missing from SMS messaging. This means that if you have an Android smartphone and are texting someone using an iPhone, you'll now be able to text each other via RCS instead of SMS. However, it's important to remember that iMessage is still exclusive to iPhones and other Apple devices. RCS does not provide iMessage to his Android phone.

As mentioned above, few details of Apple's plans have been revealed at this time, and we don't yet know which iPhones will be compatible with iOS 18. We'll update this article as we learn more, so be sure to check back. Until then, enjoy iOS 17.

08:16

06:03

