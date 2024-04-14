U.S. Space Force simulates war in space





The U.S. Space Force is partnering with two companies to launch a mission to demonstrate how the military responds to adversaries in orbit.

Is Bitcoin too speculative?

The Space Force has awarded a contract worth $32 million to Rocket Lab to run realistic threat response scenarios in orbital space domain awareness as part of the Victus Haze mission, according to a statement released Thursday. and signed a contract with True Anomaly worth $30 million.

Rocket Lab plans to use its Electron rockets to build and launch its own spacecraft, while True Anomaly plans to build spacecraft capable of rendezvous and close-in operations and provide a command and control center. The mission is scheduled to launch in 2025, at which point each company will be given its own launch and mission profile.

Once in orbit, the Space Force will use the two spacecraft to target targets deemed to be threats in space, such as satellites aimed at destroying U.S. spacecraft or spying on U.S. military satellites for intelligence-gathering purposes. We plan to run a scenario in which

We recognize the significant opportunity to leverage innovation in the commercial space industry to counter China as a threat that paces the Americas, said Space Systems Command Program Executive Officer for Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power. Col. Brian McClain said in a statement. VICTUS HAZE will demonstrate the ability to respond to irresponsible behavior in orbit under operationally realistic conditions.

This is reminiscent of official Space Force paintings depicting retro-futuristic combat in orbit, depicting U.S. spaceplanes intercepting enemy satellites to prevent them from disabling friendly satellites. The Space Force is clearly preparing for the impending battle on the final frontier.

This newest military branch was established in December 2019 as a way to protect America's growing interests in space. As such, in addition to facilitating the development of space-based capabilities, the Space Force is responsible for managing space launches, tracking objects in orbit, and maintaining global positioning satellites and various weather and communications satellites. Masu.

All that aside, the military in orbit is ready for space warfare.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/us-space-force-war-simulation-scenarios-orbit-1851408685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos