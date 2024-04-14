Best Google Fi plans in 2024





Google Fi started out as simple Project Fi with a single plan. However, in recent years it has expanded to include two unlimited plans that are better value for heavy users. Google Fi primarily uses coverage from T-Mobile, with some additional coverage from Wi-Fi partners. We also offer international service in over 200 locations. Fi also offers full smartwatch connectivity at no extra charge, and on some plans you can even get his second data-only SIM for a backup phone or tablet.

If you're looking for the best Google Fi plan for you and your family, just understand your data and international coverage to get started. Google Fi keeps pricing simple with discounts for multi-line accounts, but taxes and fees eventually add up. Luckily, Google Fi makes it super easy to adjust your plan, so if you didn't choose the right plan to begin with, you can change it right away without having to contact customer support or go to a store.

Best overall Google Fi plan Google Fi Simply Unlimited

Overall the best

savings for family

With 35GB of high-speed data and an additional 5GB of hotspot data on the T-Mobiles 5G network, the Fis Simply Unlimited plan makes the most sense for most people. Although it lacks many of Fis' international features, it can be used without restriction in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Additionally, if you need a larger plan, it's just a few taps away on the app.

Pros Enough for most data, solid multiline discounts Includes 5GB of data for other devices Cons Unlimited data is actually 35GB Video streams are limited to 480p Taxes and fees are additional charges.

Google Fi is known for its international plans, but one of its best value plans, Simply Unlimited, focuses primarily on domestic service. This plan falls in the middle in terms of price and comes with unlimited talk, text, and 35GB of high-speed data. For most people, this is more than enough to get them through the end of the month, but heavy users may run out. However, that's a lot of data even for a streamer, especially considering that Google Fi's unlimited plan limits his video streaming quality to 480p.

If you need data for other devices, this plan from Fi includes 5GB of hotspot data. This is enough for email, messaging, and even browsing, but it can run out quickly once you start watching videos. Luckily, if you have a recent Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch with LTE, you can connect it for free with your Fi plan. This plan is the weakest of the three plans when it comes to international coverage, but it still offers coverage in Mexico and Canada, as well as free calls to those countries.

Simply Unlimited costs $50 per line per month, plus taxes and fees. This plan costs $80 per month for 2 lines and just $100 per month for 4 lines. If you're bringing the whole family to Fi, Simply Unlimited is a great deal.

The best plan for light users Google Fi Flexible

Perfect for light users

Pay only for what you use

Flexible is Google Fi's original plan, with a $20 connection fee and $10 per gigabyte of data usage. This plan includes most of Fis' international features, so it could be a great travel SIM for light users. Needless to say, this plan can be quite expensive for heavy users, but data charges will stop once you exceed 6GB.

Pros Can be cheaper for light users Data-only SIM available that comes with international usage Cons Can get expensive quickly $10 per GB is expensive these days Taxes and fees are extra

If you checked out Google Fi when it was first released, the only plan available was the Flexible plan, which wasn't bad even for heavy users. Plans start at $20 and come with unlimited calls and texts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and 200 other countries. Data charges are $10 per GB used, but a feature called Bill Protection stops data charges after you use 6 GB. However, at 15 GB, your data speeds will be shockingly slow. For light users, this plan may be enough for its simple price, and for heavy users, it could be a great option for traveling.

With Fi Flexible, you can use all the data on your hotspot if you want, and the only limitations on video quality are determined by the app and your choices. Hotspot data is shared with your main data, so it's all available on another device. As for other devices, with this plan you get a data-only SIM to use on a second phone, tablet, or even laptop that supports LTE or 5G. And like all Fi plans, smartwatch connectivity is free.

If you're looking to travel internationally, Fi Flexible works at the same data speeds in over 200 destinations, with calls priced at $0.20 per minute. With Google Fi Flexible, you only pay for the data you use, with a $20 connection fee. For light users, this is a fairly cheap plan, but heavy users should consider other plans. You can save a little by bringing multiple lines, but you'll only get a few dollars off the starting price and your data bill will stay the same.

The perfect plan for people traveling around the world Google Fi Unlimited Plus

Perfect for travelers around the world

All the great features of Fi

Google Fi's top plan, Unlimited Plus, includes even more. Get 50GB of high-speed data, international usage, international calling, and hotspot usage. Google Fi also offers 6 months of YouTube Premium and a 100GB Google One membership.

Pros 50GB is plenty of data for heavy users Great value for international usage Google One 100GB membership included Cons Expensive even with unlimited plans Video streams are limited to 480p Taxes and fees It costs separately

Google's most expensive plan, Unlimited Plus, is also its most comprehensive with 50GB of high-speed data per month. You can share all your data with other devices using a mobile hotspot or data-only SIM. Additionally, Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch with LTE includes full smartwatch connectivity for free. This plan also comes with several other bonuses, including 6 months of free YouTube Premium and a 100GB Google One membership. Google One not only provides backup storage, but also his VPN for other devices.

For international use, get unlimited talk, text, and data in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and over 200 other destinations. If you want to call other countries, this plan also includes free calls to 50 countries. And if you're going on a data-intensive trip abroad, you don't have to worry about finding a travel SIM or configuring settings. When you arrive in a new country, your phone will continue to work as long as it is one of the 200 locations supported.

Unlimited Plus can be a little pricey for one or two lines, starting at $65 for one line and $110 for two lines. Bringing 4 lines will cost you $160 or $40 each, which isn't bad considering the service you're receiving. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that you can't combine family plans with Google Fi. All plan participants must use the same plan.

Choose the right Google Fi plan

There are a few things to consider when signing up for Google Fi. First, the prices quoted do not include taxes or government fees, so the final cost will be a little higher than the plan price. This is not uncommon, but it's worth keeping in mind when planning based on a budget. Still, the benefits you get with Google Fi, like smartwatch connectivity on all plans and international usage with Flexible Plus and Unlimited Plus, can save you money over postpaid carriers.

When traveling to other countries, Google Fi gives you added peace of mind because you don't have to find a travel SIM or pay for a travel pass like you do with other carriers. . In supported countries, your phone will be ready to use as soon as you step off the plane. Domestically, Google Fi uses T-Mobile for most of its coverage with full 5G support, and also uses some of its own Wi-Fi coverage in dense areas. With a free VPN on supported phones, you can also use public Wi-Fi to reduce data consumption.

For most people, Google Fi's Simply Unlimited plan makes the most sense. It's fun to imagine flying abroad once a month, but most of us are lucky to be able to do it once a year. In that case, it makes the most sense to use Simply Unlimited for most of the year and switch to Unlimited Plus before the holidays. With Simply Unlimited, most users have access to 35 GB of high-speed data with excellent coverage and his 5G speeds, even at home thanks to the T-Mobile network.

Google Fi Simply Unlimited

Google Fi Simply Unlimited makes sense for most users, especially on family plans, with lots of high-speed data and low monthly fees. You also get 5GB of hotspot data and free smartwatch connectivity.

Get the best deals on mobile phones with Fi

If you're considering switching to Google Fi, it might be a good time to buy the best Google Fi smartphones. While most of the best Android smartphones can be deployed on Google Fi, certain Android smartphones, such as those from Google, Samsung, and Motorola, offer features such as network switching, software support like automatic VPN connections, and quick eSIM setup to get the most out of Fi services. It's designed to be used. . Luckily, Google Fi has some solid deals on fully compatible phones.

When you buy a phone with Google Fi service, you're guaranteed to save money with instant and monthly discounts. As you might expect, Google's Pixel smartphones are heavily discounted, and the Pixel 8 is available for free after 24 bill credits. That means as long as you keep using Google Fi, Google will pay back your monthly phone bill. If you cancel before that, you'll have to pay for the rest of your device, so if you only plan to keep it for a year or so, you could get the same deal on the cheaper Pixel 7a.

You can also get an instant discount of $200 on Samsung's Galaxy S24 or Moto G 5G phones. Even with these discounts, if you don't want to pay for the phone in full right away, you can also choose to pay monthly.

All of these phones are designed to work with Google Fi's services, so you'll get full network switching, international data, and security features as soon as you activate them. Last but not least, if you're not sure whether Google Fi's service is right for your needs, you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial on any eSIM-enabled phone.

