Google Wallet prompts you to “verify your identity” a few minutes after unlocking





Users have noticed in recent weeks that Google requires devices to be unlocked for all tap-to-pay transactions, regardless of the amount. At the same time, Google Wallet appears to be testing his second change related to more frequent authentication.

Google officially says, “Your credit or debit card won't be charged for retail payments unless you recently used a verification method like your fingerprint or PIN.”

The support documentation doesn't specify the exact time period these days, but people, including myself, have noticed that the time period is getting shorter.

For example, when you're in line at the supermarket, you unlock your phone and use it until you get to the checkout. The phone is usually still active (screen on) when it's time to pay. This week, my Pixel 8 asked me to authenticate again when I tapped my device. I've never had to authenticate in this particular tap-to-pay situation before.

I've since noticed that Google Wallet asks me to re-authenticate 3 minutes after I first unlocked it with my fingerprint.

In fact, while testing with the timer, I noticed a new “For your security, you must verify your identity before you pay” prompt at the top of the Google Wallet app. This only happens on his Pixel 8 where I encountered the change.

The message didn't appear on two other Pixel phones I used side by side during my at-home test. I unlocked my phone with my fingerprint, kept the screen active, and did so until I got a “verify your identity” prompt that opened and closed Google Wallet at 1, 2, and 3 minute intervals.

This suggests that Google is either still testing this behavior or hasn't rolled it out widely yet.

For comparison, Apple Pay on the iPhone requires you to authorize every transaction you tap to pay. Android and Google Wallet are moving closer in that direction, but still give more room.

Google Wallet details:

