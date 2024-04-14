AI is not ready to conquer the world, professor tells SACPA session





Lethbridge Herald, April 13, 2024.

Professor Sidney Shapiro from the University of Lethbridge shares his insights and research on artificial intelligence at the Southern Alberta Public Affairs Council's weekly sessions.

Deron Schultz Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In the 1930s, an invention called the automat surprised consumers around the world.

“You put quarters or nickels into the machine one at a time, press a button, and food magically comes out the other side,” said Sidney Shapiro, assistant professor of business analysis at the University of Lethbridge's Dillon School of Business. “I'm coming,” he says. .

People thought, wow, this is very advanced technology.

Of course it wasn't magic. Behind the glass window was the kitchen, and when someone put a coin into the machine to buy, say, a pie, someone else on the other side of the glass would put in a piece of pie. A small door opened and a pie magically appeared.

Nearly 100 years later, people are once again astonished, and perhaps even alarmed, this time by artificial intelligence.

We're in a time where people think AI can do amazing, magical things, Shapiro said Thursday during a Southern Alberta Public Affairs Council session at the Lethbridge Senior Center Authority. he said.

Mr. Shapiros shared his thoughts on AI and explained some of the technologies behind it. He also dispelled rumors that it would conquer the world.

People think that this giant transportation technology is going to change everything, and I think that's true in some cases, and not so much in others.

Shapiro referenced the original Star Trek TV series from the 1960s, in which the crew of the starship Enterprise spoke to a computer and the computer responded. But the technology behind that simple idea from more than 60 years ago doesn't actually exist yet.

Things like Alexa do that in theory, but not in a way that understands users on an emotional level. They can't really understand you as a human being.

Shapiro said what has changed significantly in recent years is the concept of Transformers, rather than robots in movies, and AI's ability to put words and sentences together and logically understand what will happen next.

A computer might not know what an apple is based on the description alone, but if you show it hundreds of images, it will be able to figure out what it is. There are already systems that allow you to know if a person is wearing a helmet when approaching a work site. If the person is wearing a helmet, the computer will allow them to enter the site, but if they are not, it will keep the door locked. That's because the computer was fed thousands of images of helmets.

The same process is used in machine vision, which is used in Lethbridge to detect license plates and mail speeding tickets to registered owners. You can teach a robot how to make coffee, which comes naturally to humans, but it requires thousands of instructions.

Using AI, you can start skipping towards the end and basically say, here's the starting point, here's the empty cup, and here's the cup of coffee, and it understands all the steps in between. can do.

Shapiro said many people fear that AI will take over the world, similar to Skynet in Arnold Schwarzenegger's “Terminator.''

Advanced computer system equipped with AI. Once they became self-aware, they considered humanity a threat to their existence, as Cyberdyne scientists attempted to shut them down.

Mr. Shapiro discussed the different types of AI. For example, a narrow AI that can create a resume based on information from thousands of other resumes. General AI then begins to understand things at a level so advanced that it can program itself.

Well, the thing is, this doesn't actually exist, it's science fiction, Shapiro reassured the audience. People are worried about it and writing articles as if it existed today. It doesn't exist and it's not real.

Still, there are many ways AI can impact society, including systems that can detect if you've used your credit card to buy something that doesn't match a previous purchase. If it is, that's fine, but if it isn't, you'll notice.

It sets off an alert and says, “You spent $13,000 on soda,'' but that doesn't make sense.

Shapiro said the AI ​​simply scans every transaction and extrapolates information.

As for general AI that is as smart as humans, there is no such thing, and there still isn't one.

But Shapiro said that while computers will be able to do more in the future as they become faster, larger and more complex, there will still be limits.

