RTIH's most read retail technology articles last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Finnish food delivery and technology company Wolt launches Wolt Ads service after beta period

Wolt has announced the launch of its own advertising service, Wolt Ads.

After a beta period, the company is now looking to expand this across 27 markets.

We are excited to introduce Wolt Ads to more partners. “Over the past few months, we have seen our partners record significant increases in revenue and return on ad spend,” said Catalina Salazar, Global Head of Wolt Ads. .

Although we are still in the early stages in this field, the initial results and feedback from our partners are very encouraging and give us confidence that we are on the right track.

Wolt, which was acquired by DoorDash in 2022, now has more than 36 million registered users in 27 markets and more than 500 cities.

AiFi partners with GS Draft System Solutions to launch frictionless Michelob Ultra Grill Market stadium store

AiFi has partnered with GS Draft System Solutions to launch frictionless shopping Michelob Ultra Grill Market at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

People can pour and pay for fresh draft beer through the self-service TapWall, as well as pick up hot food, candy and packaged snacks without having to wait in line.

“Stadiums and large-scale live event venues are ideal environments for autonomous retail, and AiFi is proud to play a role in shaping the experience fans have when they visit,” said AiFi CEO. Steve Carlin said.

“As live events continue to draw larger and larger crowds, we are developing technology-enabled solutions for stadiums and retailers to minimize the time fans spend in concession and merchandise lines and get back to the game faster. We support you in implementing it.

This new autonomous drink lane and market is just the latest example of how our flexible technology solutions are leading the way and our commitment to improving the fan experience. ”

PLUS Retail partners with commercetools, Contentful and OutSystems to launch new e-commerce platform

PLUS Retail, the third largest service supermarket organization in the Netherlands, has launched a new e-commerce platform.

In a post on LinkedIn, Arvid Nieuwsma, head of product at PLUS Retail, said it was inspired by the MACH Alliance.

We created a headless and configurable architecture. He commented that this allows for local differentiation at the store level, allowing for daily innovation and best-of-breed choices.

Key features: E2E event-driven composable architecture, new e-commerce backbone with commercetools, new CMS (Contentful), new CIAM application (Thales Digital Identity and Security), and new headless frontend (OutSystems).

Nieuwsma said: “One of our goals was to reduce the time to market for features in order to provide direct value and impact to the end customer.” Feature switching development and lower code speeds Thanks to you, I was able to achieve this.

A second goal was to have more flexibility in making future choices that would better meet our needs in the underlying application environment without having to overhaul the entire architecture.

Can you imagine the potential for differentiation at the local store level in terms of assortment, promotions, and loyalty programs?

He concluded as follows: “We are excited that the time has come to accelerate feature development and value for customers, entrepreneurs, and stores with this technology stack.”

Digital and physical worlds collide as fast-casual restaurant “Wow Bao'' comes to Roblox and first stakes claim to Metaverse

Wow Bao has announced that it will fully integrate its Hot Buns Club rewards program into Metaverse.

In doing so, it claims to be the first fast-casual restaurant in the Metaverse to integrate a rewards program with actual perks.

US-based Roblox players can visit its virtual experience Dim Sum Palace to unlock a free Bao-themed head UGC accessory, free Wow Bao products, and a chance to win Wow Bao for a year You can look for clues.

When you join the Hot Buns Club to win a limited number of UGC items, you'll receive an email with a link to get a free box of Wow Bao at your local grocery store, and you'll be entered for a chance to win free bao for a year .

Additionally, as a member of the Hot Buns Club, you are eligible for exclusive perks and benefits.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2024/4/14/starring-gather-ai-wolt-and-sainsburys-check-out-rtihs-most-read-retail-technology-articles-from-last-week The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos