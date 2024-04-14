Vizrt and EVS expand strategic technology partnership to drive innovation in newsroom playout automation and control





Vizrt, a provider of real-time graphics and live production solutions for content creators, announced a new level of technology partnership with EVS, a global leader in live video production solutions.

Vizrt's flagship studio automation solution, Viz Mosart, combined with EVS XT and XS Series servers, has been providing broadcasters with a high level of control and flexibility for seamless 24/7 operational playout for years. I've been doing it.

This support is now extended to XS-NEO, EVS software-defined servers. XS-NEO builds on EVS' heritage of speed and reliability while providing the codec flexibility required by modern news operations.

This new collaboration aims to bring together Vizrt's expertise in automated production tools and EVS' well-known capabilities in live broadcast technology to provide a ready-to-use solution for both ingest and automated-based playback.

EVS' new XS-NEO servers enable broadcasters to natively play multiple formats, including XDCam, and support playback from local high-performance RAID disks or directly from the facility's central storage, streamlining workflows and Maximize efficiency.

“Viz Mosart never stops evolving and remains at the cutting edge of automated, multi-format live production. XS-NEO integration brings unparalleled flexibility to our customers' workflows and provides software-defined news. Our room expertise has improved,” said Andy Newton, Senior Product Manager at Vizrt.

“Our software-defined XS-NEO has been fully validated for Viz Mosart control as replacing legacy ingest and playout systems is a key challenge for today's newsrooms. “This brings smooth multi-format playout straight to the news, including native XDCam support,” said Christophe Wittevrongel, Senior Solutions Manager at EVS.

Our goal is to provide a fully supported and highly reliable ingestion and playback solution that directly addresses one of the most important aspects of newsroom operations without disrupting current operations. .

As a certified solution partner of EVS, Vizrt is dedicated to continuous collaboration with live video production specialists to ensure that integrated solutions consistently adapt to the ever-changing requirements of the broadcast industry.

