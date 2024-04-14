VW's Hefei Innovation Center at Fastlane





Volkswagen will further expand its production base in China and collaborate with local high-tech companies and automakers to strengthen its research and development capabilities.

The company plans to launch a new electric model in the face of fierce competition.

The company announced on Thursday an investment of 2.5 billion euros (19.5 billion yuan) to further develop its production and innovation center in Hefei.

The company plans to work with Chinese partner Xpeng to produce two Volkswagen-branded electric vehicles. The first product will be a mid-sized SUV scheduled to be released in 2026.

“By producing electric vehicles in Hefei, Volkswagen will be able to apply new technologies to the market faster,” said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen Group (China). Ta.

Additionally, VW announced last month that it plans to launch 11 new electric models by 2027 and offer more than 30 fully electric models in the Chinese market by 2030.

An artist's impression of Volkswagen's new research and development base in Hefei, Anhui province.

Volkswagen Group-owned Hefei-based VW (China) Technology Co (VCTC) is developing SAIC's first electric vehicle architecture (CMP) specifically for the Chinese market.

VW's largest research and development center outside its German headquarters, VCTC focuses on the development of intelligent connected vehicles in China.

VW began its electrification strategy in the Chinese market as early as 2017, establishing Volkswagen Anhui, China's first joint venture with JAC, which focuses on electric vehicles.

VW has long held the top spot in terms of sales in China, with BYD closing in on the gap.

According to official data, in 2023, VW delivered a total of 3.236 million vehicles in the Chinese market, while BYD's sales were 3.02 million.

VW's 11 new energy models are scheduled to be released by 2027.

