5 things you'll miss about Google Podcasts now that it's retired





Google killed off its Podcasts app on April 2nd and pushed everything into the YouTube Music app. Currently, nothing can replicate the streamlined experience of Google Podcasts. So far, YouTube Music has completely missed the mark, from its cluttered interface to its insistence that everything needs to be connected to videos in some way. Here's what I'll miss most about Google Podcasts now that it's gone.

Related YouTube Music needs to avoid Play Music's mistakes with podcasts Google must prove it won't make the same mistakes with podcasts that it made with Google Play Music. 1 Simple and Clean Interface YT Music is a mess Google Podcasts' recommendation engine is very limited.

Google Podcasts had a “less is more” mentality and was not only clean and fresh, but also easy to use. There was a clear focus on finding podcasts. YouTube Music, on the other hand, feels like an audio and visual flea market. Music videos are mixed with albums and playlists, which are mixed with podcast episodes. It becomes a real pain to navigate.

I want to listen to podcasts. Why should we sift through everything else?

2 Dedicated Search YouTube Music continues to add videos, playlists, and songs to your podcast search

Google Podcasts nailed the search feature since podcasts were the only thing on the app. Whether you wanted to dig deep into history or enjoy a quirky crime story, searching was easy. Everything I saw on Google Podcasts was a podcast.

YouTube Music is a different beast. Your search returns jambalaya of videos, playlists, podcasts, and albums. Your entire YouTube channel will appear in the results. This is frustrating when you're preparing for a long road trip and want an investigative journalism podcast to listen to while you travel.

3 No Videos The Podcast app didn't let me watch videos for all podcasts

Podcast videos continue to take over YouTube Music search results. Google Podcasts has embraced the fact that podcasts are an audio medium. There were no distractions when we just wanted to listen. YouTube Music seems to insist that you need to listen to podcasts, and it pushes a video component even when you don't need it. For many of us, the podcast experience isn't improved by watching podcasters sit at desks and talk to each other with giant microphones dangling in front of their faces.

4 Free and Ad-Free Google Podcasts was one of Google's most user-friendly products

Google Podcasts now offers an ad-free experience with no paywall. The focus was on content, as if we, the audience, were the most important part of the equation. YouTube Music, on the other hand, is trying to squeeze every last penny out of us while telling us what to listen to. We understand the need to generate revenue, but YouTube Music is blocked by paywalls and constantly displays ads, which creates a poor user experience. And let's be real here. There are better podcast apps we can use.

Related 8 Best Podcast Apps on Android in 2024 5 Selection to Listen to News, Engaging Stories, or Learn Something New Organized and Easy Google Podcasts is Great for Staying Organized

My subscriptions were properly listed. Downloads had their own spot. Everything felt intuitive. Google Podcasts has been one of the best podcast apps on the market due to its simple and minimalist approach to composition. YouTube Music, on the other hand, shows everything on the homepage. Music, podcasts, videos, playlists, and ads. It's a singular, chaotic mess that makes you feel stressed the moment you open the app. Sorting through your podcast subscriptions can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Google Podcasts was a lesson in simplicity

Google Podcasts has its quirks, but it has provided an easy and fun way to listen to your favorite podcasts. A streamlined interface, lack of ads, freedom from videos and a dedicated search only for podcasts have made Podcasts a gem among his fans. YouTube Music falls short in many ways, and I'm not convinced that this is the right platform for podcasts in their current format, and it feels rushed.

We understand the need for change and progress. This is why I hope podcasts find a true home on YouTube Music now that Google seems keen on this path. Google should prioritize simplicity, give podcasts their own home without videos, let you filter your searches to only receive podcasts, and give you better tools to organize your podcast library. Then YouTube Music might really shine.

Related Google Podcasts has moved back and forth on its end date, but it's still working (for now).You can dismiss the warning and continue listening

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/we-will-miss-google-podcasts-now-that-its-dead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos