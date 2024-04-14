New Google leak reveals money-saving Google Photos upgrade





Google Photos users on mobile may soon have a powerful new way to manage their storage usage.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google Photos users on mobile devices may be able to significantly reduce their storage usage with an as-yet-unreleased feature that was previously only available through a web browser.

According to serial leaker AssembleDebug, although this new feature is not currently enabled, users can free up significant storage space on their Google One by converting their original quality photos to Google's space-saving storage saver format. He says it can be done. By reducing your storage usage this way, you may not have to pay for an expensive Google One storage plan upgrade.

This new feature is set to appear in a new section called Storage Recovery in the Manage Storage menu. Once this feature is enabled, you will see a new option called “Convert photos to storage saver''.

The feature has been available for some time via the web interface at photos.google.com, but this is the first time the feature has appeared in an Android app, and may also come to the iOS version.

As always with such discoveries, there is no guarantee that Google will enable the feature for end users. Still, considering this feature is already available via desktop browsers, it seems very likely.

What is storage saving mode?

Storage Saver mode (previously known as High Quality mode) limits photos to a maximum of 16 megapixels and applies image compression to save space. It also adds additional compression to the video while limiting it to a maximum of 1080p.

Although Google claims that photos saved in Storage Saver mode should print in good quality at up to 24 inches by 16 inches, and that 1080p videos converted to Storage Saver mode should look close to the original. Some information, such as closed captions, may be lost.

You can change your backup settings between original quality mode and storage saving mode at any time, but this only affects the storage quality of images you back up in the future. A new storage recovery option recompresses existing photos and videos stored in the cloud, reclaiming valuable storage space, but the original quality versions will no longer be recoverable.

If you want to save high-quality photos and videos taken at a resolution higher than 1080p, be sure to create a backup first. Google Takeout makes it easy to download the entire collection. Otherwise, you can download important images individually before starting the storage recovery process.

