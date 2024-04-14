Leak says an unprecedented 7 new colors will be released





The next iPhone could come in a record number of colors, according to a new report. This predicted wider range includes all five of his colors in the current iPhone 15 range, with two more added.

Will the color variations of iPhone 15 be expanded to iPhone 16?

apple

The report comes from a Weibo user named Fixed Focus Digital and was spotted by MacRumors. The iPhone 16 Plus will be available in seven colors.

Yes, you get the idea. This report only mentions the larger iPhone, not the regular iPhone 16. But literally, Apple has never reserved a color for only his one size of iPhone. So I think the following is pretty certain: If this report is correct, it will also apply to the smaller iPhone 16.

For example, Apple has always differentiated the color range between the iPhone and iPhone Pro, but it has never differentiated the color range within two sizes of the same model. This report is likely from someone who has only seen information about one size of device and is limiting their comments to what they can actually see.

This leaker has some track record, including claiming that the foldable iPhone may be suspended for now, but we're likely to be the first to know if this report is correct.

The current color lineup is yellow, blue, green, black, and pink. Three of them, yellow, blue, and green, are very pale shades, almost white in some lighting, while pink is eye-catchingly bright.

Apple is expected to keep all of these colors in its lineup this fall, while adding two more. Note that even when Apple carries over colors between iPhone generations, they almost always modify the colors slightly, so these shades may continue but may look different. please.

And there will be two new colors, which the leaker says will be white and purple. Assuming Apple uses the same matte finish as the iPhone 15 and color-infused glass on top rather than tinted glass, both of these colors could look great. there is. I think white is bright and purple is calming.

This method of creating color on the back glass is also predicted to make its way to this year's iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Plus, suggesting that the Pro isn't inheriting anything from the regular iPhone, but rather the opposite. This is a rare example where this is not the case.

There may be more leaks regarding the new iPhone design, so be sure to check back.

