Google blocks links to California news outlets to protest bills it doesn't like





Google's search engine currently blocks links from local news outlets in California. Google is doing this to protest the California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), which is about to become law in the state. The CJPA would require Google and other “large online platforms” to pay “journalism fees” for links to California news sites. Only his Google search users in California are affected by the blocked link. The CJPA passed the California Legislature last year, but must be approved by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We've long said this is the wrong approach to supporting journalism. If the CJPA is passed, “This could result in significant changes in the services we are able to provide to Californians and the nation.” Traffic available to California publishers. ”

Zaidi's post explains how Google helps publishers large and small by growing their audience for free. Zaidi said the CJPA has allowed media conglomerates and hedge funds to use funds from the CJPA to buy local California newspapers, fire journalists and “produce only low-cost, often low-quality print. This would lead to the creation of a newspaper run by a small number of staff in order to , the content CJPA would also put smaller publishers at a disadvantage and limit consumer access to diverse local media ecosystems. ”

Newspaper readers continue to decline

Google announced that it is partnering with 7,000 news publishers around the world through the Google News Initiative, including 200 news organizations and 6,000 journalists in California. And the way people get information these days is very different than it was 20 years ago. People are turning to social media sites, short-form videos, podcasts, or avoiding news altogether. According to Google, only 2% of Google search queries are news-related.

Google's plan is to sit down with California publishers and legislators and come up with a proposal to replace the CJPA. Zaidi said, “California's healthy news industry requires support from both the California government and a wide range of private companies. It should include a wide range of predictable contributions that are structured in a way that is Big companies and hedge fund owners also need to uphold the open web principles that are important to allowing news publishers to connect with people for free. ”

