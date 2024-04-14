Bennetts Mill and Rising Star win state technology conference





At the Georgia Tech Student Association (TSA) State Leadership Conference, two middle schools and two high schools participated in the competition.

From March 13th to 16th, students from all over the state gathered for three days of intense competition and bonding. The competition showcased the talent of middle and high school students representing 182 schools across the state.

Bennetts Mill and Rising Star Middle had a total of four event wins.

Bennetts Mill Middle competed in 26 categories and was recognized as a White Chapter with a growth rate of 156%.

The Broncos had two wins in Amari Kemp and Kaden Jawad (Vlog). Benita Abrifor, Alisha Virani, Amari Kemp, Maximus Kemp (invention and innovation).

Alex Moore took third place for Website Design.

The Broncos also earned top 10 spots in microcontrollers, off the grid, video game design, digital photography, CAD, electrical applications, systems control, coding, technology essays, prepared speeches, and children's stories.

The rising star middle has eight top-three finishes. The Panthers also ranked fourth overall in middle school.

They won two competitions. Andrew Nguyen and Andrew Sexton (Electrical Applications). Aston Pearce and Rostic Tishchenko (structural engineering).

They placed second in two competitions. Connor Redden and Demetrios Liaskos (mass production).

They placed third in four competitions. Anai Chuahan and Siddhant Nahar (Forensic Technology). Vaughan Kerrein, Enzo Antonucci, Pierce Fowler, Eden Wedekemper (microcontroller). Liam Bell (prepared speech); Aston Pearce and Rostic Tishchenko (problem solving).

It also ranks in the top 10 for CAD fundamentals, coding, cybersecurity, website design, children's stories, technology essays, and mechanical engineering.

Stars Mill High School had four students in the top 10: Jason Lee, Klein Fowler, and Aiden Vandergrift (6th place, System Control Technology). Ethan Rupert, Ethan Ness, Jacob Wagner (10th place, production prototype). Jack Early, Krishna Kushalani, Vairana Antonucci, Benjamin Davis, Evie Tellier, My Pamol (10th place, video on demand). Jon Bostic, Krishna Kushalani, Jagad Krishnan, Mit Patel, Ryan Sexton (10th place, Software Development).

The Sandy Creek High School team of Gerardo Aguilera Vasquez, Khalil Meikle, Brian Bruware, Alan Nguyen, Farah Safawi, Maddie Lohr and Brooke Downing finished in the top 10 in the cybersecurity category.

The conference, held in Athens, featured over 80 competitive events, highlighting innovation, teamwork and leadership in various technology fields.

For more information about Georgia TSA and its programs, please visit www.gatsa.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecitizen.com/2024/04/14/bennetts-mill-rising-starr-win-at-state-tech-conference/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos