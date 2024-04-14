How is Spotify AI going to figure out what's going on in your head?





With nearly 100 million songs available and more than 600 million subscribers, helping Spotify find the music they love is a navigational challenge for Spotify. The promise of personalization and meaningful recommendations that give more meaning to our vast catalog is at the heart of Spotify's mission.

The streaming audio giant's suite of recommended tools has grown over the years, including Spotify Home Feed, Discover Weekly, Blend, Daylist, and Made for You Mixes. And in recent years, there have been signs that this is working. According to data released by Spotify at its 2022 Investor Day, the number of artists discovered on Spotify each month has reached 22 billion, up from 10 billion in 2018, and is “not close to the end yet.” the company said at the time.

Over the past decade, Spotify has invested in AI, particularly machine learning. The recently launched AI DJ may be its biggest bet yet, as technology will allow subscribers to better personalize their listening sessions and discover new music. AI DJ mimics the atmosphere of radio by announcing song titles and track introductions. This is meant to make it easier for listeners to step outside of their comfort zone. An existing problem with AI algorithms is that while they may be good at giving listeners what they already know they like, they predict when they want to step out of that comfort zone.

AI DJ is a combination of personalization technology, generative AI, and dynamic AI voices that allows listeners to tap the DJ button when they want to hear something new or something not directly derived from their established tastes. Masu. Behind the sweet sounds of AI DJs are technical and music experts who aim to improve the recommendation capabilities of the Spotify tool. The company has hundreds of music editors and experts around the world. A Spotify spokesperson said generative AI tools allow human experts to “extend their innate knowledge in ways never before possible.”

Data about a particular song or artist is based on several attributes, such as specific musical characteristics and which song or artist it is typically paired with among the millions of listening sessions that AI algorithms have access to the data. Capture. Gathering information about a song is fairly easy. A simple process that includes release year, genre, and mood from happy to danceable to melancholy. Various musical attributes such as tempo, key, and instrumentation are also identified. Combining this data, tied to millions of listening sessions and other users' preferences, helps generate new recommendations, allowing for a leap from aggregated data to individual listener assumptions. Masu.

In the simplest formulation, the AI ​​says, “If you liked Y, you also liked Z. We know you like Y, so you might like Z as well.” Here's how to find out. And Spotify says it's working. “Since launching DJ, we've found that when DJ listeners hear comments along with their personal music recommendations, they want to try something new (or listen to a song they might have skipped). “The spokesperson said.

If you succeed, it's not just the listeners who will be relieved of their pain. A good discovery tool is equally beneficial for artists looking to connect with new fans.

Julie Knibbe, founder and CEO of Music Tomorrow, aims to help artists connect with more listeners by understanding how algorithms work and how to better work with them. Moto says it's trying to figure out how to balance familiarity and novelty in a meaningful way, and is relying on AI algorithms to make this possible. She says the balance between discovering new music and staying within established patterns is a central unresolved question for everyone involved, from Spotify to listeners to artists.

“Any AI is only good at what it's told to do,” Kunibe said. “These recommender systems have been around for over a decade and have gotten very good at predicting what users like. It's about knowing what's in the user's head when you want to step into a category.

Spotify's Daylist uses generative AI to shape and reshape listener preferences throughout the day, in addition to established preferences, creating a variety of recommendations that can create new recommendations to suit different moods, activities, and vibes. This is an attempt to take into account the context. Kunibe said these improvements are likely to continue and that AI will get better at finding formulas for how much novelty listeners seek, but that “people always want to discover new music.” The premise is not true,” he added.

Most people are still quite happy to return to familiar musical territory and listening patterns.

“There are different profiles: listeners, curators, experts, and people have different demands on AI,” Kunibe said. “Professionals are more difficult to wow, but they aren't the majority of listeners and tend to be more casual.” And their use of Spotify often creates a “comfortable backdrop” to their daily lives. She says it will be.

Technology optimists often speak of the era of “abundance.” With 100 million songs available, many listeners prefer the same 100 songs millions of times, so it's easy to see why a new balance is needed. But Ben Ratliff, music critic and author of Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen in an Age of Musical Plenty, says algorithms are more likely to perpetuate the problem than to solve it. I say it's a thing.

“Spotify is great at capturing the public's sensibilities and creating soundtracks to match them,” Ratliff said. “For example, their 'Sadgirl Starter Pack' playlist has a great name and has about 1.5 million likes. Unfortunately, under the banner of a gift, SSP simplifies the oceanic complexities of young adult depression into a small collection of reliable collections. Yearny's music works, forming hard clichés of music and sensibility faster. ”

Curated works that are clearly made by real people with real tastes remain Ratliff's favorite. He says that even a good playlist may have been created without much intention or conscience, with a developed sense of pattern recognition, “whether it's a vague pattern or not.” “It’s a widely known pattern,” he said.

Depending on the individual, AI may be equally likely to become a utopia or a dystopia in a 100 million-track world. Ratliff says most users should make their streaming music journey simpler. “As long as you understand that the app will never recognize you the way you want it to know you, and as long as you know what you're looking for, or with some appropriate prompts. You can find lots of great stuff as long as you're prepared to listen to music on Spotify.

