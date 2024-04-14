China's economy continues to advance despite downplaying outside claims





Illustration: Chen Xia/Global Times

Last week, some international investment banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, said they believe China's vibrant manufacturing industry, driven by high-tech innovation, will offset the negative effects of the long-term economic crisis, and that China's economic outlook for 2024 will likely increase. The forecast for growth rate has been raised to around 5%. real estate market adjustments and other temporary difficulties;

At the same time, however, there are many organizations and media experts in the West that continue to cast a shadow over China's development. For example, rating agency Fitch last week downgraded the country's sovereign credit outlook to negative, citing local government debt and slowing growth. It is very likely that in the coming months there will be disagreements among world organizations over predictions about the rate of development in this country.

However, it is almost certain that China will remain the world's largest growth engine for the next 10 to 20 years, and the country's determination to achieve around 5% GDP growth this year is due to the hard efforts of the Chinese people. It will become a reality. people. If history is a mirror, this country will demonstrate its perseverance, resilience, and creativity, even in the face of global headwinds.

The Chinese government's aggressive pro-growth policies will help cushion the impact of factors such as slowing real estate sales and rising protectionism in Western countries. While US-led technology regulations targeting China will continue to act as an obstacle that negatively impacts China's growth, domestic innovation, particularly in the areas of green new energy, digital devices, and smart tools and robot manufacturing, will continue to grow. It will make the country grow exponentially. Achieving new levels of strength and competitiveness by 2030.

China's economy is widely expected to expand by more than 5% in the first three months of this year on strong domestic consumption and exports. In the first two months of 2024, total retail sales of consumer goods reached 8.131 trillion yuan ($1.124 trillion), an increase of 5.5% year-on-year, and exports of goods increased by 7.1%. Export value in March decreased slightly due to seasonal factors. In addition to a surge in electric vehicle exports, China's semiconductor exports rose nearly 20% year-on-year in the first three months of this year, demonstrating the rapid rise of domestic technology.

By all indicators, the country's post-pandemic economic recovery continues to pick up pace. ADB chief economist Albert Park said last week that China's huge economy is “clearly going to be important” to the Asia-Pacific region and the world. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs said it has decided to raise its year-on-year growth forecast for China this year, citing China's distinct manufacturing strength. As time passes, China's high-tech manufacturing industry will become unparalleled in the world.

The Chinese people have full confidence in China's ability to overcome the temporary difficulties currently facing the economy and achieve an economic growth rate of around 5%. In order for China to remain a technology leader and a forward-looking leader on this planet, we must foster strategically important new industries, research and develop new technologies, and create highly efficient new business models. It is important to stay focused.

Even after 2024, capital investment will always be a powerful weapon for China's development. The ancient Chinese proverb, “If you want to get rich, first build a road,” is still widely used. In addition to highways and high-speed rail, the country is ramping up investment in other infrastructure, including faster intercity transportation systems, 5G mobile networks, and building up to 12 smart city clusters linked to modern supply chains. I need to continue. Strong human resources support. Increased public and private investment is driving new industries of strategic importance: solar panels, wind turbines, nuclear power plants, huge energy storage batteries, smarter electric vehicles, high-level robotics, high-end semiconductor chips, It needs to be directed towards developing advanced AI. Solutions that guide every aspect of manufacturing, service, and decision-making. In addition to extending its own roads, ports, bridges, railways, and subways, China should resolutely pursue infrastructure projects in other countries, especially in the Global South, under the globally acclaimed and ever-expanding Belt and Road Initiative. be. With improved basic facilities in the Global South, people will have access to more opportunities, become progressively better off, and be better equipped to expand trade with China. Boosted by a series of breakthrough innovations recently focused on the new energy industry, Chinese products are now increasingly welcomed around the world.

The country now has the right conditions for a more accommodative and more dynamic monetary policy and an active fiscal policy, with more resources available for infrastructure and innovation. China's consumer price index in March rose only 0.1% compared to the same month last year, while the US's consumer price index rose 3.5%. With inflation modest, policymakers will need to continue lowering interest rates, borrowing more money from banks to build China's infrastructure and improve manufacturing, and give households more credit for spending. be.

China's latest policies aimed at boosting domestic demand through tentatively planned factory upgrades and government incentives for trade-in of consumer goods will have an even greater positive impact on economic growth.

As long as China continues to focus on technological innovation, cultivate new high-quality productive capacity, and remain committed to open-door policy and inclusive development with the Global South, it will continue to lead the world in economic development. Chinese people must not be distracted by Western naysayers who continue to despise their country. The ship of China's economy sails on both sunny and stormy seas. Growth is unlikely to reach a “peak” anytime soon. It will never “topple” or “collapse” as naysayers have long predicted.

The author is the editor of Global Times. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202404/1310566.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos