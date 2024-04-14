Google is holding Android's best new feature hostage to Pixel and Galaxy: Free Circles to Search''!





So when it comes to anti-competitive behavior, wink, wink.

Many people say it's a gimmick, but while Google's new Circle to Search feature technically doesn't do anything new, it's a simple yet magical feature that every phone should have. It's such an innovation. However, not all mobile phones can receive it.

Circle to Search, which debuted with the Galaxy S24 series, is now rolling out to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 5 series, and of course Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 7, and Pixel 6 smartphones.

But there's a small problem. Google and Samsung's strong relationship seems to be building into a familiar walled garden where no other Android smartphone can play. We'll talk more about this in a moment, but first we'll explain why Circle to Search is the coolest new Android feature. The best new Android feature that Google won't put on his Android phone is the simplest Android feature ever. Google is changing the way we do things

Remember, Google is a search/data company first and everything else is second.

As Google says, thanks to Google Assistant, you can now ask your Android smartphone questions by voice. You can also search for images with Google Lens (an early version of Circle to Search) or search for song titles by humming.

But Circle to Search might be the most intuitive way to search on your Android smartphone yet. For example, running an image search or looking for photos used to be a pain for me and I didn't even bother with it until now.

With Circle to Search, you can quickly find places you've seen online and identify all kinds of things, including shops, streets, animals, plants, cars, and more, just by holding down the Home key on your Pixel. is very magical.

In another example, you currently have to copy and paste eBay messages written in a foreign language into Google Translate to have them translated. Or, even more tedious, screenshot the image and load it into Google Translate… like a caveman.

Circle to Search is now set up to instantly translate your screen. Browsers can automatically translate pages, which is very useful for apps that don't include or don't allow translations, like eBay or Amazon.

Is Google and Samsung's partnership holding the coolest new Android feature hostage?

Android smartphones already allow you to search the screen. All that is needed is the Circle Update, which Google has limited to only his Pixel and Galaxy flagships.

Circle to Search will launch on January 31st on select premium Android smartphones (Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series) in all available languages ​​and locations.

Android features like GoogleSee's Circle to Search made me consider upgrading from my iPhone 13. Needless to say, I think Circle to Search, or some variation thereof, is a feature Apple should borrow for iOS 18.

I'm glad to see AI helping Android find its way back to its roots (pun for geeks who root their phones – intended). Smart and useful features like this harken back to a time when Android smartphones had an edge over the iPhone based on features rather than copying Apple's design choices.

With that mindset, we don't know when Circle to Search will be on every Android smartphone running Android 14, but we know it should be because it's so cool and useful.

Google is currently actively manufacturing and promoting its own phones, and as the Android maker continues to evolve its partnership with Samsung, it's a bit unclear which new Android features will make it to the Pixel. It's clear. These will be shared with Samsung's flagship products. Also available for all other Android smartphones.

Will Circle to Search ever come to Android phones? It already exists (sort of), but Google decides whether to unlock it or not.

Google Assistant's search screen function on the left and “Circle to Search” on the right. Both seem to do the exact same thing.

Google Assistant can already search your home screen. Just say, “Hey, Google.” Or, hold down the power key and press the search screen button.

According to internal Samsung documents, Circle to Search may not arrive on Pixel and non-Samsung phones until October 2024. It probably won't be introduced before Android 15 launches.

However, if you think that hardware/software limitations are the reason why Circle to Search is not available on your Android smartphone, you should think twice. When you launch Google Assistant on your Android device,[検索]This is because a small button will appear. screen.

And as you can see in the screen recording I made, pressing this button will give you almost the same results as running Circle to Search. This means that the only thing Google is limiting here is a great user experience for Circle to Search. To millions of Android users around the world.

This doesn't seem correct. We hope new features in Android aren't bound by Google and Samsung's contractual obligations. Otherwise you might get sued!

Oh, wait, they're not Huawei or Apple.

