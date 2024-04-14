Nikon completes acquisition of Red | News





Nikon has completed its acquisition of Red Digital Cinema after the acquisition was first announced last month.

Upon completion, Red's president, Jared Land, will become an advisor to the company, and Red's founder, James Jannard, will also serve as an advisor. Tommy Rios, former EVP of Red, will now serve as co-CEO of Red, along with Keiji Oishi of the Nikon Imaging Division.

RED's current product lineup, partners and dealer relationships remain unchanged. RED continues to support its policies with warranties, repair services, customer service, and overall product support.

Hiroyuki Ikegami, General Manager of Nikon's Imaging Business Division and Executive Officer, said, “By welcoming RED, which continues to be at the forefront of innovative technology, to the Nikon family, we will further expand the possibilities of visual expression and further delight the market. I am confident that we can do it.” Its innovation. Our goal is to combine the strengths of both companies and work together to develop new and distinctive products that will ensure that this brand remains the choice for Nikon and RED fans, and perhaps reaches an even wider audience. is.

Mr. Oishi said, “I believe that it is my mission as the representative of RED to respect the corporate culture of RED and Nikon and to develop the market.'' Please look forward to RED's future product development.

Mr. Rios commented: We are pioneers in digital cinematography and the synergy with Nikon will help us continue to evolve. We will continue to deliver cutting-edge technology that no one has seen before. We will continue to cooperate with his RED dealers around the world.

Mr. Jannard continued, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to take the RED brand, which I have passionately nurtured for over 20 years, to new heights with the help of Nikon, a company I also love. “It's a proud moment for me,” he added.

“By joining the Nikon family, which is known for its advanced technology cultivated over many years, I am confident that RED will usher in a new era in the professional digital cinema camera market,” said Land. I am honored to be a part of this new chapter.

Jannard founded Red in 2005 and has since become a significant part of the digital cinema camera market. He started with the 4K Red One camera in 2006 and went on to develop the V-Raptor. [X] and V-Raptor XL [X] system, the flagship DSMC3 generation system, and the first available large format global shutter cinema camera. Their products have recently been used in Mank, Squid Game, Hacks, Navalny, The Queens Gambit, The Deepest Breath, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.broadcastnow.co.uk/tech/nikon-completes-red-acquisition/5192404.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos