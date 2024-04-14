Epic Games has some big ideas for the Google Play Store





Overview Epic has filed a proposed injunction in federal court to force Google to make major changes to the Play Store. Developers want Google to allow users to download apps from any source without interference or intimidation tactics. Epic Games is also asking the court to restrict Google from charging developers high fees or restricting payment options.

The battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Google has been well documented. Epic won a major victory in December when a U.S. federal court jury found that Google had an illegal monopoly over the Play Store and its corresponding billing services. Although the ruling has been issued, there was little clarity on what its outcome would be, although Epic has previously announced that it is not seeking monetary damages and is instead focused on developer-focused reforms. It was reported that. Thanks to an injunction filed in court, we now have a glimpse into the details of Epic's plans.

In a blog, Epic explained three core ideas or principles behind the proposal. You can read the full text of the proposed injunction here, but a neatly condensed version has since been published by The Verge. The first point mentions allowing users to download apps “of their choice from anywhere, without interference,” and that Google is trying to keep users away from alternative sources by using “scary screens and harrowing screens.” “Warning” should not be used, it added.

Expanding on the first principle, Epic said Google may not be able to work behind the scenes with carriers and smartphone manufacturers to restrict people from downloading apps. The makers of Fortnite are also touting “no app store pre-install restrictions,” opening the door for virtually any developer to install App Market on Android smartphones.

The second part of Epic's proposal talks about restricting Google from imposing so-called anti-competitive fees and other barriers. Epic says Google will allow developers to choose their preferred payment options without resorting to high fees, while also allowing developers to move users from their apps to the web to access sales and purchase in-game content. It says it should be possible to redirect to the site. The proposed injunction also covers user choice charges, saying Google should not use such “sham compliance programs” to restrict payment options on websites or apps themselves.

Finally, Epic's injunction states that Google should not retaliate against the company for taking over the Play Store and its practices, and that Epic will not be able to open the Epic Games Store to Android devices without “delay or barrier.” He added that it should be possible to provide Epic filed proposed injunctions earlier this week in federal court, presided over by District Judge James Donato, who will decide which of these proposals will become part of a permanent injunction. It will be decided whether

Google responds to Epic's proposed injunction

Screen capture of Fortnite, the game that started legal battle between Epic and Google

Days have passed since Epic filed its proposal in U.S. District Court, but a Google spokesperson issued a response saying the company will continue to appeal the verdict (via Ars Technica ). The company's full statement is below:

Epic's filing in US federal court shows once again that the company just wants to enjoy the benefits of Google Play without paying for it. We continue to challenge this ruling because Android is an open mobile platform and faces intense competition from the Apple App Store as well as app stores for Android devices, PCs, and game consoles.

All this suggests that this event will be a long and drawn-out one. Google's appeals process and other actions could delay a decision for some time, according to a report from Reuters, which normally would. Despite this, Epic continues to believe that a fair decision will be reached in the end. Meanwhile, Google has until May 3, 2024 to respond to Epic's proposed injunction.

