Strong business expands to Daresbury Cytec





Iconsys has announced the opening of a new northern office at Sci-Tech Daresbury.

The Telford-based company’s new office will help support the company as it seeks to help more customers improve performance through the integration of automation technology.

Nick Dalal, Managing Director at iconsys, commented: Having a northern office is very exciting and will allow for greater flexibility and a more engaging experience for our existing talent in and around the region, as well as to further add to our growing talent pool. Our talent pool opens up. A team of best-in-class engineers.

This exciting new and innovative space provides a flexible, agile and fun working environment surrounded by nature, enabling collaboration and collaboration and supporting learning for employees at all levels. We put our employees at the heart of everything we do.

The opening of this new office is also great news for our customers. Our customers will have access to our talented people across two locations. Putting boots on the ground allows for a higher customer experience.

A joint venture between Langtree, Halton Borough Council and the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC), Cytech Daresbury is home to more than 150 high-tech companies and is also home to the UK's most powerful supercomputer dedicated to industrial research and development.

John Leake, Business Growth Development Director at Sci-Tech Daresbury, said: In recent years our campus has welcomed companies from North America, Australia and Hong Kong, and we were equally thrilled when a leading UK company decided to use our world-class facilities as their new base. doing.

iconsys is recognized as a company that operates at the cutting edge of its chosen fields and deploys innovative technology to deliver better outcomes for its customers. They will therefore be based at Cytech Daresbury, which already has a strong portfolio of companies providing automation solutions and technology across a wide range of sectors including automotive, FMCG, life sciences and logistics.

