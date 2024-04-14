Everything you need to know before you buy





It's been a few days since the Humane AI Pin was released, and it's safe to say that the release has been divisive. Most of the reviews that came out last week were lukewarm at best. Most people who have used Pin for a few weeks have found the device to be buggy, slow, and lacking some of the features you'd expect from a personal assistant, or second brain in human terms. It is pointed out that there is.

It remains to be seen what similar AI technology like the Rabbit R1 is really capable of, but AI Pin and its former Apple development chief have caused enough noise to make us wonder if we're really headed for a screen-free world. You have to guess. Well, maybe not right now, but maybe one day you won't need a boring cell phone at all. Instead, become an ever-connected cyborg with pins like a Star Trek communicator and Meta-Ray-Ban glasses, trying to avoid floating ads like Pac-Man being chased by money-hungry ghosts.

Still, this is new technology and new territory, so even if it's an expensive little gadget, Humane really wants to turn your Pin into, if not a replacement for your phone, then at least a unique assistant. You might be thinking of picking it up to see if you can – send a few texts or call up your music library without having to shove your phone in your pocket. This is the type of device that can.

How much does Humane AI Pin cost?

Image: Humanitarian

Sure, the Pin itself is expensive, but you have to consider the monthly payments for data and music services you'll have to pay. Currently, AI Pin costs $699 for the base model of Eclipse. This version includes a matte black body and a glossy battery booster pack that connects to your device with the underside of your clothing pinned together. Two more expensive versions are available. The white Lunar and black Equinox renditions also feature chrome frames.

Each Humane Pin comes with a charging pad that acts like a MagSafe charger and a charging case that acts like a Bluetooth headphone pod that can charge your device. Each also comes with a USB-C cable and a pair of battery boosters. This device has a built-in battery, but you can replace the booster to extend its life. Reviewers say the battery life isn't long, especially if you plan on using it all day. The Verge claimed that he ran out of space on the device in five hours while it was in his backpack and not in use.

However, even after paying for the device itself, you're not completely done. Anyone who wants to use Pin will have to pay $24 for T-Mobile's unlimited data plan, which also includes cloud storage. Get your personal phone number using your PIN. If you are roaming internationally, the charges will increase depending on the number of days you stay abroad. The daily fee is $5, with a $50 fee every 30 days. It's important to know if T-Mobile covers where you live. If your service is spotty, you will not be able to access most or some of the AI ​​Pin features.

Additionally, you will need a Tidal account to play music through AI Pin. There are no other players available and Tidal is the only music partner for those seeking AI pins. An individual Her Tidal plan costs $11 per month, but students may only have to pay up to $5 per month.

The device is now fully released, but the company says those who didn't pre-order will start receiving their device in their mailbox sometime in May.

How do I control the Humane AI pin?

Image: Humanitarian

AI Pin uses touch, voice, and projected interfaces for all UI. There's no screen, but entering WiFi passwords and configuring system settings can be more of a hassle than before.

Unlike your phone, you don't have to pick up your device, unlock it, and scroll to the right app before you can do what you want. AI pin should be able to handle that. However, there is no guarantee that it will be faster than a telephone expert. Press and hold the touchpad until you hear a chime to access voice controls. To access the translation, use two fingers to press and hold, hear another sound, and then start speaking. Other gestures like scrolling will raise or lower the volume, and double-tapping the pad will take a photo.

The pin, called a laser ink display, is a protrusion that is intended to be read with the user's palm. This projection is a 720p display with bright green and white text and large fonts. It can only be used at a distance of 7 to 14 inches from your device and is not meant to be projected onto the wall in front of you. Reviewers also note that this projection is very hard to see in direct sunlight, so you'll need to find shade to use it outdoors.

This projector includes a home screen with some of the most commonly used features, including weather, music, messaging, and calls. This system has separate gesture-based controls. Rotate your palm to hover over various utilities, and tap your finger and thumb together to select apps, similar to double-tap on the Apple Watch.

What can and cannot be done with AI Pins?

Graphic: Humanitarian

While Humane says it doesn't want to be a direct replacement for your phone, the AI ​​Pin handles many of the features you'd expect from an Android or iPhone, but in a less hassle-free way. Pin can text and call, take notes, and capture videos and photos through its 12 MP camera. This camera can capture 1080p video at 30 FPS and images with a maximum resolution of 4160×3120. It's probably not going to be your primary photography snapper, but given that it's strapped to your clothes while in use, it never will be.

If you pick up the Humanes AI Pin and expect a more responsive, Siri-like experience, you might be disappointed. Currently, Pins does not have the ability to set time-based reminders or schedule timers or alarms. Calendar apps can't search for events or provide directions. These are all features that are expected to be introduced sometime this summer, but there are no guarantees as to when or how these features will be rolled out.

Humane has a dedicated roadmap page that does a good job of showing what features are currently on the device and what's coming in the future. The company says features such as SMS photo sharing, playlist support, Google Places, and voice translation are currently in development.

You also need to know what reviewers are saying about the speed of the device. Videos of people who have used this show that it can take a few seconds for the device to process a request, and it can also take up to 10 seconds to perform simple tasks like sending a text message. The device's visual capabilities are also sometimes spotty, with some critics pointing out that the device's AI can stretch the truth. One critic pointed out that the device mistook a Thai temple for a Cambodian temple. At the same time, another company asked us to name the logo of a micromobility company, but we gave it the name of a completely different company.

Humane said it is working on developing models that allow AI to respond faster and more accurately. Currently, devices process some of the AI ​​on-device, but the rest, or indeed most of it, is processed in the cloud.

