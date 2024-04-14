Here's how Google Pixel 9's new modem powers satellite connectivity





Overview A new leak reveals how the Google Pixel 9 will handle satellite connectivity using Android 15. Google Pixel 9 leverages the all-new Exynos Modem 5400 and upgraded Tensor G4 chipset for this purpose. Google is also believed to be working on a 5G tablet codenamed “clementine” powered by the Tensor G4 SoC.

Google is still working on Android 15, and we've gotten quite a glimpse of new features thanks to the developer preview and the first beta that arrived a few days ago. Satellite connectivity is expected to be a big part of Android 15, with features like satellite-based text messaging said to be in the works. Subsequent reports revealed that Android 15's implementation of satellite connectivity will allow users to send text messages to their contacts even in non-emergency situations. We are currently learning about Google's plans to support satellite connectivity at the hardware level starting with its Pixel 9 series this fall.

Related Google Pixel 9: News, leaks, rumored price, and release window Pixel 9 series is Google's biggest mobile refresh since Tensor Here's what we expect

Kamila Wojciechowska, who has a decent track record of Pixel leaks, reports (via Android Authority) that the Google Pixel 9 will feature a new Exynos Modem 5400, which is reportedly “faster and more power efficient” than the previous generation Exynos. It is written that it is. Modem 5300. It was used in both Tensor G2 and G3 chips. According to the leak, the new modem should also have improved stability thanks to an upgraded software stack.

The modem will be part of the all-new Tensor G4 chipset first debuting in the Pixel 9 series, and Wojciechowska says the same SoC will be used in the Pixel Fold 2, with the next modem being more He says it will be believable. The Google foldable generation will debut with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro.

The exclusive report also mentions a 5G Pixel tablet (clementine) in development, which will reportedly use the same Tensor G4/Exynos Modem 5400 combo. However, Wojciechowska's sources were unable to provide an exact launch schedule for her Android tablet.

Google Pixel 9 satellite connection

Wojciechowska wrote that in addition to the modem's usual performance upgrades, it supports 3GPP Release 17 and officially supports 5G Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN). This makes the Pixel 9 series the first products to support Google's satellite connectivity implementation in Android 15. According to Wojciechowska, this satellite-based text-only service will initially be offered by T-Mobile, with other networks potentially joining later.

The leak also uncovered a new satellite gateway app that allows users to contact emergency services using an on-board feature called “Emergency SOS.” Thanks to further research by Wojciechowska, we found out that the app asks the user several preset questions related to the emergency situation. What types of vehicles or vessels does it apply to? Designed to read the situation. There is also an option to send a message to all listed emergency contacts.

Meanwhile, each question will have its own answer selected to speed up the process of contacting emergency services. Google also understands that satellite connectivity requires specific positioning. This is explained to the user using the animation shown above. Not much is known about the Pixel 9 at this point, but support for satellite-based texting could be one of its major highlights. Early rumors also talk about a third version of the Pixel 9 coming in the fall, but we're not big fans of this idea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-pixel-9-satellite-connectivity-new-modem-leak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos