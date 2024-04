From Google to Internet Users: Here are the six biggest security mistakes you can make

Our existence is deeply intertwined with the digital realm, from email to social media surfing. Each click, login, and shared detail creates a digital footprint that requires careful protection against online dangers like fraud and malware. Google announced six critical security mistakes that users can unknowingly make online. Sign in with the same password everywhere Sriram Kala, his senior product manager for security, emphasizes the need to break the common cybersecurity practice of password reuse. Consider the following scenario. If your Gmail password is shared with another platform and that platform is compromised, your Google Account is also at risk. Avoid reusing passwords. Google Password Manager makes it easy to create and manage individual sign-in credentials. Ignoring Software Updates While it may be tempting to ignore persistent software update reminders, our experts strongly recommend against doing so. Christiaan Brand, product manager at ID Group, claims that allowing regular software updates is his second most important security measure after using a password manager. These updates frequently include critical security patches that address vulnerabilities exploited by attackers. Overlooking Two-Step Verification Another important online security monitor involves failing to enable two-step verification. This is a security measure that introduces additional steps during sign-in to prevent unauthorized access to users. account. “Implementing a second verification step can significantly reduce many types of attacks, including all automated bot attacks,” Sriram explains. This simple action of not setting a screen lock PIN on your mobile device protects your information from unauthorized access or inadvertent compromise and instills a sense of safety. Promoting security and sound security practices. However, not all screen lock PINs provide the same level of security. Sriram advises against using weak PINs with easily recognizable patterns such as “1234”. Cybercriminals who click on suspicious links often disguise malicious links as genuine links, blurring the line between truth and deception. Cristian acknowledged this challenge, saying, “It's hard to recommend not clicking on anything or relying only on links from trusted sources.” In today's online environment, malicious links often disguise themselves as genuine emails or benign social media posts. However, all of these can act as gateways to malware and data breaches if you're not careful. He often forgets his password or misplaces his phone without a password recovery plan, both of which are important components of his two-factor authentication system. However, if you don't plan your recovery in advance, you could be stuck with your account inaccessible for an extended period of time. To reduce this risk, consider adding a secondary email address or phone number. This allows Google to contact you if your account is locked out.

