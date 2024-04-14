Google Pixel 9 comes with new modem and satellite connectivity





Most people don't consider modems when considering buying a new phone, but why should you? Unfortunately, many Pixel users are having to learn more and more about this. Masu. Connectivity issues have been one of the series' biggest problems in recent years. Thankfully, things are getting better with each generation, and the next Pixel 9 series will get even better.

Thanks to Google insiders, Android Authority has learned some of the modem upgrades coming to the Pixel 9 series. This brings some significant upgrades, including satellite connectivity.

The importance of a better modem

Modems have been a known source of problems for Pixels since Google switched to semi-custom Tensor chips in 2021. The chip was developed in collaboration with Samsung's S.LSI division, so unlike before, Google chose to use Exynos modems to simplify development. Pixels used Qualcomm's solution.

Unfortunately, the stability of the software running on new modems was poor, especially at first. For example, in my personal experience with the Pixel 6, I encountered cases where the modem crashed and other subsystems, such as sensors, went offline. I'm not the only one experiencing connectivity issues with my Pixel 6.

Fortunately, as the new platform matured, it became less of an issue, especially after Tensor G2 switched to the new modem Exynos Modem 5300 (also used in the Pixel 8 series). Now the modem problem is not as much as it used to be. However, it's worth mentioning that it's still not perfect. For example, Pixel 7 and 8 users have been reporting issues since the March 2024 update. In our recent survey, nearly 60% of respondents reported encountering these issues.

A new modem that supports satellite connectivity is coming to the Pixel 9 series, next-generation Fold, and 5G tablets.

First arriving in the Pixel 9 series, Tensor G4 features an all-new modem, the Samsung Modem 5400. Although it is not a Qualcomm modem as some would like, it is still an upgrade over the previous generation. Our sources couldn't reveal the exact specs, but as always, we can expect it to be faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. Additionally, the software stack has been upgraded again, which should improve stability. Finally, there is support for 3GPP Rel. This supports 5G non-terrestrial networks (NTN), or satellite-based communications.

This modem will be included in all cellular-enabled Tensor G4 devices, including the Pixel 9 series and next-generation Pixel Fold. Our source also told us that Google is in the early stages of developing his 5G tablet (codenamed Clementine), which is equipped with the same modem. However, it is currently unclear when this device will be introduced to the market.

Exynos Modem 5123Exynos Modem 5300Exynos Modem 5400

pairing with

Exynos modem 5123

Tensor (first generation)

Exynos modem 5300

Tensor G2, Tensor G3

Exynos modem 5400

tensor G4

Supported 5G specifications

Exynos modem 5123

3GPP Release 15

Exynos modem 5300

3GPP Release 16

Exynos modem 5400

3GPP Release 17

Satellite connection support

Exynos modem 5123

no

Exynos modem 5300

no

Exynos modem 5400

yes

device

Exynos modem 5123

Pixel 6 series, 6a

Exynos modem 5300

Pixel 7 series, 7a, 8 series, 8a, Pixel Fold

Exynos modem 5400

Pixel 9 Series, Next-Gen Pixel Fold, Future 5G Tablet (“Clementine”)

Satellite connectivity for future Pixels

Mishal Rahman / Android Authority

As we previously reported, Google has made great strides in integrating support for satellite-based messaging in Android 15. Thanks to his NTN support on the Exynos Modem 5400, the Pixel 9 series will be the first to support Android's native satellite implementation.

Initially, this feature will be provided by T-Mobile (built in collaboration with SpaceX), but other providers may be added in the future. Satellite links allow you to send text messages, but not calls. Additionally, a special satellite gateway app allows you to easily communicate with emergency services through a feature called Emergency SOS.

“Satellite Gateway” app icon

We've already seen how this works in previous metrics, but now we can preview it in more detail. First, some basic questions will be asked to narrow down the situation. You can also choose whether to notify your emergency contacts. You can then send a message to emergency services to get the help you need. Many of the questions also have predefined answers that you can select to speed up the process. I've listed some questions in the table below to give you a general idea of ​​how it works.

question

what happened?

[Are you/Are they/Is everyone] Breathing?

How many people in total? [missing/trapped]?

What best describes your situation?

What's burning?

Does it have something to do with weapons?

What type of vehicle or vessel?

Does any of these apply to you?

Due to the nature of satellite connectivity, mobile solutions that use satellite connectivity typically require very specific adjustments to connect. Google has designed the following animations to help you with this process.

Satellite connectivity functionality will also be available on the next-gen Pixel Fold, as indicated by the following message in the app:

code

Copy text To connect to the satellite, unfold your phone and rotate it %d degrees counterclockwise.Still no Qualcomm, but a welcome upgrade regardless

The modem upgrade seen here may not have been the drastic upgrade we were hoping for, but it's expected to result in fewer problems, which is clearly a good thing. Especially since Tensor G4 is nothing more than an updated Tensor G3. This was only created because Google's completely custom chip missed the 2024 deadline.

comment

