Google removes links to California news sites, citing state bill requiring payments to publishers





Google announced in a blog post Friday that it will remove links to news websites in California in response to a state bill that would require big tech companies to pay news organizations for their content.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL), said the measure would only affect a small portion of its users in California and that the move would be used for testing purposes to assess the law's impact on the company's product experience. It says that there is.

The California Journalism Protection Act, introduced in March 2023 and currently awaiting a hearing by the state Senate Judiciary Committee, would require digital platforms such as Google and Meta to allow covered news organizations to share their digital content alongside their Requires payment of journalistic usage fees when using content. advertisement.

Mehta has not responded to CNN's request for comment.

The bill comes as more people are shifting from finding and consuming news through traditional media to social and online platforms. The bill was introduced amid concerns that companies' news aggregation practices could drive users away from news websites, giving platforms increasingly greater control over the content users are allowed to see. We are sounding the alarm on what is happening.

On Friday night, the bill's co-author, California Sen. Mike McGuire, called the move an act of bullying and an abuse of power.

This is a dangerous threat by Google that not only sets a terrible precedent here in America, but also poses a public safety risk for Californians who rely on news for life-threatening emergencies and local public safety incidents. , he wrote. He posts to X, formerly known as Twitter. This is a violation of public trust, and we demand that his Google executives respond to this behavior.

Lawmakers and supporters of the bill argue that while big tech benefits from sharing the content of small local news publishers, publishers do not reap the same financial benefits. ing.

These dominant digital advertising companies are enriching their platforms with local news content without adequately compensating the sponsors, said Rep. Buffy Wicks, co-sponsor of the bill. This was said in a statement in March 2023 when it was first introduced. The value of the journalism we collect for free from local media outlets.

Charles F. Champion, president and CEO of the California News Publishers Association, said Google is suppressing news in California.

The fact that a single company can shut down the means by which 90% of the population finds online content to achieve their political and business goals highlights how policymakers need to act and act now. He posted on X. Google on Friday. We are not above the law, and we should not be allowed to act as if we are.

Chris Argentieri, president and chief operating officer of the Los Angeles Times, told CNN in a statement Saturday that it is outrageous for Google to threaten to deny important information to Californians in response to proposed legislation. Ta. Google's response is indeed another data point supporting the need for the bill, and shows the benefit of the scrutiny Google is receiving from the U.S. Department of Justice. California has a long history of rejecting these types of bullying tactics, and I fully expect this case to change the outcome.

Google has long opposed something called a link tax.

As we shared when other countries considered similar proposals, the uncapped financial exposure the CJPA would create is not viable, Jafar Zaidi, Google's vice president of global news partnerships, said Friday. I mentioned it in a blog post. In its current form, the CJPA would create a level of business uncertainty that no company could tolerate.

Alphabet reported 2023 sales of $307.4 billion.

Google opposed a similar bill passed in Canada in June 2023, writing at the time that it would remove links to Canadian News from its Canadian Search, News, and Discover products. The company said in a November update that it is working on an exemption with the Canadian government and will continue to send valuable traffic to Canadian publishers until details are finalized.

Google told CNN in a statement on Saturday that the exemption process is still underway, but the agreement with the Canadian government has been finalized. The law is scheduled to come into effect in June.

The company had a similar reaction to a 2021 Australian law requiring platforms to compensate Australian news organizations for the use of their content. In January 2021, months before the Act was passed, Google stated in an open letter that if the Code became law in its current form, it would have no real options other than to stop using Google Search in Australia. I wrote that it would disappear.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, which drafted the bill, said Google ultimately reached voluntary commercial agreements with a significant number of news organizations. Google said at the time that instead of paying for links, it would pay publishers through Google News Showcase.

