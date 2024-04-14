Google discontinues more features for Android and iPhone – Are you affected?





Google is one of the biggest technology companies on the planet thanks to its ubiquitous search engine, but it also makes Pixel smartphones and a host of apps and software that millions of people use every day. Despite its reputation, the company has an annoying habit of quickly disabling software features or entire apps, and that's exactly what happened again.

Google plans to discontinue the VPN (virtual private network) tool currently included as a feature in the Google One software subscription package. It will be removed from service within the next few months.

Google One subscriptions for Android and iPhone bundle cloud storage and Google Photos features, dark web monitoring, and other benefits for monthly or annual payments. VPNs are included in all plans in 22 countries, including the UK, but Google confirmed to 9to5Google that the feature is being discontinued because people simply aren't using it. The tech giant also said that eliminating VPNs will allow it to refocus on supporting more in-demand features in Google One. The company did not reveal what these features are.

A VPN is a useful security feature. Turn this on to protect your IP address. This is especially useful if you're using unsecured public Wi-Fi and have real concerns about hackers gaining access to your device and data. A VPN gives you peace of mind that you can safely surf the web wherever you are, even overseas.

Google confirmed in February that it has 100 million Google One subscribers. Even though the VPN was not available to all people in all countries, for Google to remove it, the VPN should not have been used at all. It's only been available since 2020, but once the service ends, the only way to access Google's VPN service is on a Pixel smartphone starting with Pixel 7, which has a built-in VPN and is free to use. Only at

Google is no stranger to discontinuing software services, even popular ones. Google Podcasts, a standalone podcast app, has recently been consigned to the scrap heap, with podcasts being pushed into YouTube Music as Google tries to lure users away from Spotify and other all-in-one audio subscription apps.

In fact, Google has shut down so many apps, features, and products that there's a website called Killed by Google dedicated to tracking everything that fell victim to the Google guillotine. There are currently 295 products listed.

