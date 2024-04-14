Top Google searches for Israelis under Iranian attack: Psalms seeking protection





During the attack on Iran early Sunday morning, Google searches in Israel saw a spike in terms such as “news” and “Iranian missile attack,” and the most searched phrase was “psalms.”

Search terms for “psalm” increased as news broke of the approaching swarm of Iranian drones and missiles, peaking at 1:48 a.m. (Israel time), when sirens began blaring across Israel.

2 View Gallery

Missile interception and psalms

(Photo: Reuters, Shutterstock)

Many people also searched for “tehillim,” which is spelled phonetically in Hebrew letters, indicating a surge in people seeking solace and spiritual strength amid uncertainty. Additionally, searches for the 10 psalms “Tikun Hakrali'' associated with Rabbi Nachman of Breslov also increased.

Despite the Iranian attack, Israel's sophisticated defense systems and what some believe was divine intervention kept damage to a minimum. It's no wonder that in moments of fear, many turned to the Psalms attributed to King David for comfort and divine protection.

2 View gallery

Graph showing search term 'psalm' peaked during overnight attack on Iran

(Photo: Google Trends screenshot)

With all the richness of the Biblical text, why do we turn to the Psalms in particular in times of crisis? Rabbi David Stough, head of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, said, “The Psalms consist primarily of expressions of gratitude for salvation and prayers asking for deliverance from suffering.'' In fact, many of our prayer liturgies are based on passages from the Psalms, emphasizing their appropriateness in times of need. Masu.”

Essentially, when seeking solace in prayer in times of crisis, turning to the Psalms is logical and deeply rooted in Jewish tradition.

Raba Staf says, “King David declared that those who recite the Psalms are considered to have learned the Torah.The study of the Torah is highly valued, but the Torah should be studied for the sake of learning.'' Therefore, there is a halacha that prohibits seeking healing through the Torah. Maimonides and Rashba state that the Psalms are a book used for healing purposes, and for the past 200 years, people have turned to the Psalms for even the slightest problem. Now.”

According to Kabbalah, psalms should not be read at night, but only during the day. However, Rabbi Stav makes it clear that if it is extremely necessary, the psalms may be recited at night. He concludes by expressing the beauty of reciting the psalms for salvation and also emphasizing the importance of gratitude. He suggests that those who recite the Psalms at night should also recite the 100th Psalm, or the prayer “Nishmat Kor Cha” (The Soul of All Living Things). Moreover, when expressing gratitude, one should direct it to God, to pilots, to the developers of air defense systems.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ynetnews.com/article/r1qxldfg0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos