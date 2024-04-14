



The technological innovations used in the latest development of China's high-speed rail trains have contributed to improving and upgrading the industrial chain of the country's high-speed rail sector.

A prototype of China's CR450 high-speed train, with a design operating speed of 400 kilometers per hour, is expected to roll off the assembly line by the end of the year. Its predecessor, China's Fuxing CR400 train, has been operating on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed train since September 2017, operating at an operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the benchmark for high-speed rail operating speeds in the world .

The development of the CR450 EMU represents a technological advancement based on the CR400, which further increases the operating speed by approximately 50 kilometers per hour.

According to a senior engineer working on the CR450 project, the CR450 EMU prototype uses a large amount of carbon fiber composite material, which is characterized by lower density compared to traditional materials.

It also has advantages in various technical indicators such as light weight, high strength, heat resistance and fatigue resistance, which can reduce vehicle weight and increase speed while reducing energy consumption.

“Here I have a carbon fiber mat. Carbon fiber material is widely used for equipment compartments and coupler shields on CR450s because it can reduce weight by 30% compared to traditional materials, and is used in trains. “This results in lighter weight and reduced energy consumption while running,” said Nie, chief designer of high-speed trains under the China Railway Vehicle Corporation (CRRC) Sifang, based in Qingdao, a port city in eastern Shandong province. Ying said. As China's high-speed railway speeds up, technological innovation is also driving the upgrading of the entire industrial chain.

Currently, a series of special industrial clusters related to high-speed rail systems have been established in Changchun, Jilin Province in northeastern China, Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, and Zhuzhou in central China's Hunan Province.

“For example, manufacturers of basic machinery are surrounded by many supporting suppliers, thus forming an industrial cluster worth hundreds of billions of yuan. From this perspective, the development of the high-speed rail sector is the “It will have a great driving effect on the transformation and upgrading of the country,” said Zhao Hongwei, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of Railway Sciences.

According to official data, as of the end of 2023, the total length of China's railway network was approximately 159,000 km, of which high-speed rail accounted for 45,000 km.

According to the State Railway Administration, China's railways rank first in the world in terms of passenger and freight sales, and the Fuxing High-Speed ​​Railway operates in 31 provincial-level areas across the country.

Experts are warning China to remain on high alert as the United States, Japan and the Philippines deepen defense and security ties and “bring together an exclusive bloc” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders of the United States, Japan, and the Philippines gathered at the White House last week for the first-ever trilateral summit. The event followed four-party military exercises with Australia in the South China Sea. At Thursday's summit, the three countries also announced joint patrols near the South China Sea later this year.

“The Philippines, Japan, and the United States are using this small regional multilateral security mechanism to increase regional tensions, which are increasingly directed blatantly at China.” said Ding Duo, deputy director. The National South China Sea Institute of Law and Policy told CCTV in an interview in Beijing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's big visit to the United States has attracted much attention from the international community, and is believed to be a move to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

“Japan and the U.S. have signed approximately 70 new defense agreements, unveiled plans to comprehensively reorganize the U.S. Forces Japan headquarters, and in the next step set new institutional arrangements for U.S.-Japan cooperative operations. '' said expert Lee Lee. About military issues.

“The United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines launched the first-ever joint military exercises in the South China Sea on April 7. It can be seen that almost all the combat ships of the four countries were frigates. “I think the basic arrangements for external powers to intervene in South China Sea issues, especially the launch of future joint patrol operations, require further oversight,” Li said.

The 2024 Liberal Democratic Party presidential election is scheduled for September, and Fumio Kishida is facing political headwinds. Exaggerating external threats and strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance are widely considered common approaches for politicians to increase their approval ratings in Japan.

Similarly, the United States will have a presidential election this year.

“It is clear that recent actions taken by the United States, Japan, and the Philippines in various security areas are cleverly and subtly calculated with the aim of winning elections and votes. What the United States really wants to do is It's not about protecting regional security.''While emphasizing stability and stability, they pretend to take a tough stance on domestic political situations in order to win voters' votes.'' Director Wang Wen said.

Mr. Wang pointed out that the United States takes advantage of regional disputes and conflicts to gain benefits.

“Currently, we increasingly see the United States and some regional countries issuing statements on regional security issues, but most of them do not contribute to regional peace and development. “A growing number of countries are now issuing statements that people around the world are aware of this: The United States is using its offshore balancing strategy to the detriment of security and stability in these regions.'' We are fully aware that this is causing chaos and war in one region after another.

