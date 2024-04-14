3 tech stocks to become Wall Street's next darlings





The technology sector is known for its rapid growth and innovation, making it a great reason to buy tech stocks. These rising stars are at the forefront of the technological revolution, leading in areas such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and 5G connectivity.

The technology industry thrives on innovation, adaptability and disruption. This allows investors to walk the path to high returns with the right strategy and long-term vision. Additionally, investing in more established technology companies can give you peace of mind knowing that the company's revenue, profits, and cash flow are stable.

So let's discover the top tech stocks to buy now in 2024.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Salt / Shutterstock.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a true industry leader and one of the most attractive tech stocks to buy in 2024. The company is at the forefront of the technology boom, leading advances in generative AI applications and data center scalability.

Broadcom's semiconductor chips are the backbone of modern technology, powering devices such as smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and even data centers. This critical infrastructure helps enable cloud applications, which in turn helps power and accelerate AI workloads. Ultimately, this will feed the company and drive revenue growth and profitability over the next decade. Broadcom posted record revenue in its 2023 fiscal year as demand for AI and hyperscalers remains strong. The company also achieved a record FCF of $17.63 billion. CEO Hock E. Tan is leading significant growth in 2024, primarily driven by his Trident 5-X12 chip for AI workloads.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Source: Akshdeep Kaur Raked / Shutterstock.com

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) continues to drive the 5G revolution and is now breaking new ground with its generative AI strategy. Investors are betting on a recovery in the mobile device market and remain bullish on the new Snapdragon platform.

Qualcomm's 2023 was much tougher than many other established semiconductor giants. The company was still battling supply chain constraints from the previous year and a broader slowdown in the mobile phone market. Although his recovery is still ongoing, the company's new AI CPU (Snapdragon X Elite) will be a big boost for him heading into 2024. They are not avoiding competition in generative AI and the explosion of LLMs. The company's new AI CPU is said to run AI models twice as fast as its competitors, making it suitable for inference and deep learning. Additionally, the latest quarterly earnings show signs of recovery as the Snapdragon platform drove diversified growth across mobile phones, automotive, and IoT.

Shopify (Shop)

Source: Beyond the Scene / Shutterstock.com

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is showing positive signs of becoming one of Wall Street's next big names. The company is one of the world's largest e-commerce companies by market capitalization, providing businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed.

Shopify's success relies on the continued growth of e-commerce, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. The company is constantly innovating, introducing new features and integrating AI to help merchants thrive. Additionally, last year's reorganization efforts appear to be starting to bear fruit. The company sold its logistics business to Flexport in 2023 and cut its workforce by 20%. This move improved the company's profitability and strengthened its liquidity. This business is still growing rapidly and investors should not underestimate his ability to become an FCF machine over the next decade.

On the date of publication, Terrell Miles did not have (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and are subject to InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Terel Miles is a contributing writer for InvestorPlace.com and has over seven years of investing experience in the financial markets.

