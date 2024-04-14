I spend my entire life on Google Photos.This is how I turned it into the perfect personal search engine





Google knows everything about me. I have a Pixel and pay for Google One for more storage. Of all the services, the one I use the most is definitely Google Photos. I don't really like photography, but I often use my phone's camera to take pictures here and there. And over the years, my collection on Google Photos has grown to a point that scares me a little.

I once tried eliminating all Google services from my daily life for two weeks, but the convenience of having everything in one place outweighed my desire for privacy. Once I gave in to them, at least I tried to take advantage of it.

And the truth is, the Google Photos search engine is one of the major search engines targeted. From there you can find out almost anything of interest about my past life. Since there are so many photos, it is very easy to associate it with each moment of life. And the idea is that searching by photo is easier than not searching by calendar or Google Maps timeline. why? For example, you may remember eating pizza, but you may not remember which pizza place it was or what day it was.

The search section of Google Photos has many options and is updated more or less regularly. First of all, there is the search for people by face. Pets too. Although it may not be very useful for people close to you, face search can be very useful for remembering when you met a specific person.

Google Photos also categorizes all your photos. They perfectly know what's inside each one. You can also use search engines to find a variety of information. Put in pizza, put in snake, put in beer, put in castle, put in concert… Sometimes when you're talking about a particular topic, it's very useful to have instant access “at the moment.”

One time, we were talking about whether we had eaten ramen in any town on a trip. We couldn't agree more, so we opened Google Photos and immediately noticed it said “ramen.” If I had to search photo by photo, it would have taken a long time. And it goes with everything.

Another option for the Google Photos search engine, which has acquired worrying aspects over time, is Photo Maps. I basically have a heat map of every region of the world I've ever been to. It's true that I didn't take any photos as I went to various places, so it's not completely accurate, but it's easy to use and with just a swipe of your finger, you can recall what you've been to and seen in that area.

Another utility that I find very practical is document scanning. Take photos of all types of receipts and documents to make them instantly searchable. Normally you would throw those documents away, but if you save the images, you won't have to worry about needing to look at them again in the future.

I started using Google Photos for convenience, but ended up using it more than I should have. And search engines have become my best friend. Whenever I have a question or want to remember something, the first thing I do is go to Google Photos. And most of the time, you'll find what you're looking for. What happened that day, who I was with, what I wore to the event, etc. This is a nightmare for privacy, but at least I'm giving them access to my entire life, so it helps.

