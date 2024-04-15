Google fans face an impossible choice as Pixel 7a midranger hits record low price





How excited are you that the Pixel 8a is coming soon? If you love the stock Android experience and hate spending big bucks on a flashy new high-end phone, the answer is “very” It may vary from “exceptional” to “exceptional”. At least that was the case before today, when last year's Pixel 7a was available at an all-time low. Amazon and Best Buy (to name just two major US retailers) are charging $150 less than usual for unlocked products. A mid-range handset with a single 128GB storage variant and some nice color variations. We're talking about the “Charcoal” and “Snow” options, but the “Sea” flavor is currently unavailable almost everywhere except the official Google Store.

The aforementioned store has set the expiration date for this totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable new deal at May 4th, which is quite a distant date, but given the inventory issues, it's probably not a good idea to make your next big smartphone purchase decision. This suggests that three weeks at one's disposal is not enough.

Rather, it might be wise to thoroughly analyze the pros and cons of the Pixel 7a as soon as possible and decide whether its sequel is worth the wait. Our detailed review shows how Google's latest Android midranger handles most everyday tasks, from playing video content and games in smooth 90Hz quality to taking stunningly clear photos in any environment. I found him to be very competent in his work. Is the Pixel 8a a significant improvement over its predecessor? Most likely. Will it start at the same $499 price point as the Pixel 7a? Maybe that's the strong push to buy the existing model at a deep $150 (or 30%) discount, supply permitting from Google, Amazon, and Best Buy? This is clearly the main reason to consider. And yes, the Pixel 7a is officially back to a much cheaper price than the Pixel 8.View detailed history

Adrian has been a mobile technology enthusiast since the days of the Nokia 3310 and has been active in technology journalism, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. Masu. His expertise spans a variety of platforms, which I particularly like. Because of the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenting and work, Adrian is energized by his passion for technology, his trends, running, and movies. His obsession with mid-range smartphones led to a collection of various devices, and his preference for “good enough” over “too expensive” saved him from bankruptcy.

