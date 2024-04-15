Google stops linking to California news sites





Google is lifting links to California news sites ahead of a pending news-centric bill.

The bill, known as the California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), would require Google to pay for its news content.

Jafar Zaidi, Google's vice president of global news partnerships, said in a blog entry on Friday (April 12) that the tech giant was conducting a short-term test with a small number of users in California and that the proposed The company said it would investigate how the proposed legislation would affect its products.

Pending clarity on California's regulatory environment, we are also making further investments in California's news ecosystem, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, our product and licensing programs for news organizations, and plans to expand the Google News Initiative. Pause, Zaidi wrote.

To be clear, we believe CJPA is undermining news in California, he added. We did not take these decisions lightly and wanted to avoid an outcome where all parties lost and California's news industry deteriorated even further.

Buffy Wicks, a California congresswoman who supports the CJPA, told Bloomberg News last week that she plans to continue talking with Google.

This is a basic fairness bill, she said, which aims to ensure platforms pay for content they reuse. We remain committed to continuing our negotiations with Google and all other stakeholders to ensure a brighter future for California journalists and ensure the lights of our democracy remain lit.

As PYMNTS wrote last year, the bill would require tech giants like Google and Meta to pay publishers journalistic fees when they use local news content and sell advertising alongside it. It would also require publishers to invest 70% of the profits they earn from their fees. Journalism work.

The bill has the support of the 800-member California News Publishers Association (CNPA), which advocates for quality journalism, freedom of the press, and fair compensation for locally produced news.

Meanwhile, Meta said it would remove news from Facebook and Instagram if the bill becomes law and it is forced to pay.

If passed, the CPJA would create a slush fund that would benefit major media companies, but Meta would refuse to pay into it, according to a statement from the company shared on social media last year. .

This bill would require publishers and broadcasters to put their own content on our platform themselves, and the significant consolidation of California's local news industry that predated Facebook's widespread use more than 15 years ago. He was not aware of what had happened before, the statement said.

