Sydney to welcome more than 180 technology leaders from Australia and Vietnam





Vietnam IT Day, an initiative led by the Group of IT Sharing (GITS), will be held for the first time on Monday 6 May 2024 at the PwC Australia office in Barangaroo, Sydney.

Coinciding with the announcement of the Australia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Vietnam IT Day serves as a timely opportunity to deepen bilateral ties, particularly in digital transformation and innovation.

Themed “Innovation and Technology: Promoting the Australia-Vietnam Partnership'', the 3rd Vietnam IT Day offers a comprehensive program for Australian businesses interested in engaging with Vietnam's dynamic technology ecosystem. is provided. Key highlights of this year's event include keynote sessions and panel discussions on entering the Vietnam market, exploring the innovation landscape of both countries, and sharing success stories from leading technology companies.

GITS Chairman Quang Nguyen highlighted the unique aspects of the event in bringing Vietnam's leading technology companies directly to the heart of Australia's innovation hub and fostering collaboration opportunities between Australian and Vietnamese technology leaders.

Quang Nguyen said the event, which will be attended by a delegation of more than 30 technology companies from Vietnam, provides a unique opportunity for local companies to connect and collaborate with their Vietnamese peers.

The event is hosted by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) and supported by Investment NSW, Haymarket Headquarters, Tech Australia Advocate, Australia-Vietnam Leadership Dialogue (AVLD) and other leading technology companies . This year's event will be hosted by PwC Australia.

GITS will announce two major strategic partnerships with AVLD and Austrade during the event.

Tickets for Vietnam IT Day 2024 are now available for purchase at www.vnitday.com.

About us:

About IT sharing organization (GITS)

GITS was established in July 2017 and is comprised of more than 70 technology companies with expertise across various sectors in Vietnam. With a technical talent pool of over 5,000 engineers, GITS has delivered innovative solutions to clients around the world.

GITS' annual flagship event, Vietnam IT Day, focuses on innovation, technology and mutual growth and aims to foster cooperation and partnership between Australia and Vietnam in the technology industry. The event brings together leading experts and entrepreneurs to explore opportunities for collaboration in the technology ecosystem.

Contact details:

Jenny Tran | +61 431 724 942 [email protected]

