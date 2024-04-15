WTC Innovation Summit April 23





Join us on April 23rd for the Women Tech Council Innovation Summit. Over the past 12 months, the technology industry has seen new levels of innovation and progress, but as technology advances, diversity has retreated. And working in the tech industry, especially for women, has become a completely different place than it was a few years ago.

On April 23, speakers from across the tech community gathered to discuss these disruptive trends, what they mean for women in tech, and how to chart a career amidst a changing landscape. Please join us:

Insights into the future of diversity in technology by Sidney Tetro. This includes what it means for women in tech and how to advance your career in a changing landscape. An inspiring story of career advancement in today's technology environment: Angela Leighton, Computer Science Student, University of Utah, Lisa Thomas, Manager, Brand Partnerships, Pura Melissa Suarez, Beyond Lilac Mohr, Senior Director, Pluralsight CEO Conversation: Nate Randle, Gabband CEO Cydni Tetro talks to businesses about building an authentic and connected culture that supports them. People grow and come together even as larger priorities shift Discussion of the new world of alliances: Rachel Cottam, Allies at Work Founder Chris Wolf, Broadcom Senior Director of Engineering, AI, and Advanced Services Mark Reese, Director of Enterprise Data Management and Governance at Cambia Health Chesshire GaylorGlobal Chief Credera Experience Officer In-depth panel discussion on disruptive trends for women in technology: AI and the workforce of tomorrow Sunny Washington Seer Manu Sood CEO and Co-Founder AvidXchange Senior Vice President of Technology Lindsey Zuloaga HireVue Chief Data Scientist “Reaching to the Top: Is the C-Suite Worth It?” Katherine Wongentrata Chief Business Officer, Chief Product Officer Heidi Anderson Chief Information Officer; Prestige Financial Services Chief Information Officer Vance Checketts Oticon US Chief Executive Officer Tara Rossander Women in Technology Council Executive Bosrud Companies on the 2024 Shutter List and Aggressive Programs to Shutter Them Recognition and Celebration of Glass Ceiling for Women in Technology.

No matter your career stage, company or skill set, join us in these important conversations as we chart a path forward together.

