Google Assistant can't sync DETAILED_ACCURACY_RESULT_MISSING_FIELD with alarm control panel on dismiss Issue #115622 Home Assistant/Core GitHub





problem

Here are the steps:

Add the Alarm Control Panel entity to Home Assistant Publish to Google Assistant Open the Google Home app

Expected: The alarm panel is displayed Actual: The alarm panel is displayed, but you cannot view or change its state. Displayed for information only.

There could be multiple things going on here.

I am getting the error DETAILED_ACCURACY_RESULT_MISSING_FIELD below. There is some discussion at https://issuetracker.google.com/issues/315337467 about how currentArmLevel should be provided regardless of armed state. (When disarmed, there is no armLevel, so omitted) Even if armed, it will not be displayed on Google Home. (Is this expected to work?) Which version of Home Assistant Core are you having trouble with?

Core-2024.4.3

What version of Home Assistant Core was last working?

no response

What type of installation are you performing?

Home assistant OS

Integrations that cause problems

Google Assistant

Links to integrated documentation on our website

https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/google_assistant/

Diagnostic information

no response

Example YAML snippet

To set up the alarm panel:

Alarm Control Panel: – Platform: Manual Name: Home Alarm Code: !secret Alarm Code Code_arm_required: false

Next, set up Google Assistant.

google_assistant: project_id: woodgreen-277603 service_account: !include service_account.json report_state: true Exposure_by_default: False secure_devices_pin: !secret Alarm_code Entity_config: Alarm_control_panel.home_alarm: name: Home Alarm Exposure: true room: Front Door In the logs that may be useful: All for us?

Turn on debugging and you'll see the device being written to.

{ “Attributes”: { “availableArmLevels”: { “Levels”: [

{

“level_name”: “armed_home”,

“level_values”: [{“lang”: “en”,

“level_synonym”: [“armed ”

“home”,

“home”]}]}, { “level_name”: “armed_away”, “level_values”: [{“lang”: “en”,

“level_synonym”: [“armed ”

“away”,

“away”]}]}, { “Level name”: “Armed Night”, “Level value”: [{“lang”: “en”,

“level_synonym”: [“armed ”

“night”,

“night”]}]}, { “Level name”: “Armed_Custom Bypass”, “Level value”: [{“lang”: “en”,

“level_synonym”: [“armed ”

“custom bypass”,

“custom”]}]}, {“level name”: “trigger”, “level value”: [{“lang”: “en”,

“level_synonym”: [“triggered”]}]}]”order”: False}}, “id”: “alarm_control_panel.home_alarm”, “name”: {“name”: “Home Alarm”}, “roomHint”: “Entrance Door”, “Characteristics” : [“action.devices.traits.ArmDisarm”]”type”: “action.devices.types.SECURITYSYSTEM”, “willReportState”: True }, Additional information

If you view the logs at https://console.cloud.google.com/logs/query you will see the following:

reportStateLog: { Accuracy: “INACCURATE” AgentId: “XXXXX” DetailAccuracyResult: “DETAILED_ACCURACY_RESULT_MISSING_FIELD” deviceType: “action.devices.types.SECURITYSYSTEM” isMissingField: true isOffline: false queryedTime: “2024-04-15T01:55:02.78646Z” queryReportStateDifference s : { queryState: “arm_disarm { is_armed: false } ” reportState: “arm_disarm { is_armed: false } ” } reportsTime: “2024-04-15T01:54:34.641Z” requestId: “YYYY” result: “INACCURATE” snapshotTime : ” 2024-04-15T01:55:02.78646Z” State name: “ALL” Characteristic name: “TRAIT_ARM_DISARM” }

