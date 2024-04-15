Former Google MD reveals how Sikhs are mistaken for Bengalis across Malaysia | Trending





Parminder Singh, former Google MD, shared an interesting story about how Malaysians refer to North Indians as Bengalis. After Shin posted about this story, he attracted the attention of many people on his microblogging platform X. His post received a lot of attention, with many people sharing their own accounts of different cultures.

Parminder Singh is a former MD at Google. (Twitter/@parrysingh)

In a tweet, Singh said, “In Malaysia, Sikhs are often referred to as Bengalis! I recently came to know about this fact and the interesting history behind it. British India had three communities: Calcutta, Madras and Bombay. “British Malaya was served.'' With ships from Calcutta and Madras, most North Indians used the Calcutta port, but for the Malays it was mostly all people who were not from Madras, i.e. from North India. , he was a Bengali! ” (Also read: Former Google MD shares inspiring story from when he was a sales manager at Apple)

He goes on to say, “I learned this from fellow Malay-Indians during a recent Vipassana meditation retreat in Malaysia.On a lighter note, some of them called me Pari Dada (Bengali for Perhaps this is why many of us North Indians tend to label everyone from the south as 'Madras'. ! ”

One said: “Very interesting. It reminds me of what salwar kurtas/kameez are called in Odisha. Believe it or not, it's Punjabi.'' A shopkeeper there said, “Colorful Punjabi.'' “Imagine saying, 'Please show me this.'”

A second said: “Interesting. In East Africa, Sikhs are called Kala Singhs. The first Sikhs to immigrate were Kala Singhs, and they grew beards like Kala Singhs and wore similar turbans. Indians who wear it also have the same name tag,'' he added.

“I learned this while talking to a local dada in Penang. It was very interesting because real Punjabis and Bengalis could not be more different or more similar. The two extremes are very different but the same,” a third posted.

A fourth person commented: “This is what our tour guide told us when we visited Penang. There is also a local bread called Pagari/Bengali.”

