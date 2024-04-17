Google employees protest contract with Israel





Dozens of Google employees staged sit-ins at the tech giant's offices in New York City and Sunnyvale, California on Tuesday to protest the company's cooperation with Israel.

Google and Amazon have a cloud computing and artificial intelligence contract with the Israeli government and military, known as Project Nimbus, worth $1.2 billion.

Employees participating in the sit-in wore shirts that read “Drop Project Nimbus'' and carried a banner that read “Genocide requires no technology.''

The group said protesters sat in on Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian's office on Tuesday and remained there for about 10 hours.

They called on Google and Amazon to cancel Project Nimbus and to harass, intimidate, bully, and silence Palestinian, Arab, and Muslim Google employees who expressed concerns about the company's work in Israel and the war in Gaza. They demanded an end to censorship.

On Tuesday night, Google ordered the arrest of nine employees in Sunnyvale and New York, who were locked out of their accounts and offices and have no plans to return to work until they hear from Human Resources, according to a statement in No Times. That's what he was told. Technology for the apartheid campaign.

Last month, Google fired an employee who protested a speech given by Google's Israeli chief executive at a conference in New York.

As a software engineer at Google Cloud, it's scary to think that the code I write could be used by the Israeli military to commit the first AI-powered genocide in history, said William (Billy), a Google Cloud software engineer in Sunnyvale. Van der Laar said in a statement. . We didn't come to Google to work on technology that kills people. By engaging in this contract, leadership betrayed our trust, our AI principles, and our humanity.

Google, based in Mountain View, California, did not respond to a request for comment.

Google told Time magazine earlier this year that its Nimbus contract is for workloads related to Israeli government ministries such as finance, health, transportation, and education.

A Google spokesperson told Time that our work does not target highly sensitive or classified military work related to weapons or intelligence.

Other tech workers, including those at Amazon, have expressed concerns about their employers' involvement in Project Nimbus.

Tech industry protests intensified after Israel shelled the Gaza Strip following an October 7 attack by Hamas-led militants, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages. ing.

More than 33,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been killed in Israeli air and ground attacks, Gaza health officials said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2024-04-16/google-israel-sit-ins-project-nimbus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos