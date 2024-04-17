One UI 6.1 brings Galaxy AI to more Galaxy devices starting with the S24 series – Samsung Newsroom UK





Samsung Electronics today announced the availability of One UI 6.1, which brings Galaxy AI to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Galaxy AI, the premium mobile AI experience introduced in the recent Galaxy S24 series, will also be extended to the Galaxy S22 series, foldable phones Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets.

The One UI 6.1 update brings the following popular Galaxy AI features to more users around the world: Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpretation, Live Translation, Notes Assist, Transcription Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, wallpaper generated by editing suggestion AI.

Taking barrier-free communication and productivity to a new level

Galaxy AI bridges communication by providing the ability to directly convey messages in any language. Traveling abroad no longer has to be difficult with an interpreter that converts speech into translated text on a split screen. Live Translate instantly translates voice and text on the phone, and Chat Assist lets users send messages in different languages ​​and adjust the tone of the message.

And more users can benefit from One UI 6.1, a breakthrough in productivity and information access. Circle to Search with Google streamlines social media and internet interactions with simple, intuitive gestures, and Note His Assist simplifies organizational tasks with automatic formatting and summarization features. Browsing Assist properly summarizes and translates articles on web pages, and Transcript Assist allows users to easily create accurate meeting summaries and translations.

availability

This update will roll out to the Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Z Flip4, and Galaxy Tab S8 series starting in early May.

For more information about Galaxy AI, visit Samsung Newsroom, Samsungmobilepress.com, and Samsung.com.

