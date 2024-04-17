DeepMind CEO says Google will surpass Microsoft in AI investment





We've all been guilty of falling under the spell of the foundation model over the past year and a half, which began with OpenAI's general availability of ChatGPT.

But amazing advances in the field of artificial intelligence aren't just related to large-scale language models (LLMs) such as GPT-4. And one company has achieved a milestone almost more impressive than DeepMind, which was acquired by Google in 2014 for 400 million to 650 million.

Speaking at the TED 40th Anniversary Conference in Vancouver, Canada, on Monday, Demis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMinds and head of all of Google's AI research and development, said Google has no intention of delaying investment in the technology. I admitted that there was no. Quite the opposite.

Although Google won't discuss specific numbers, Hassabis said the company will exceed the $100 billion that Microsoft and OpenAI plan to invest in the Stargate AI supercomputer over the next few years.

We've invested more than that over time, and that's one of the reasons we partnered with Google, Hassabis said. We knew that AGI would require a lot of computing, and Google had and still has the most computers.

While this sounds like a perfect scenario for an artificial intelligence arms race that could result in a roll of the dice on things like reinforcement learning and AI safety, Hassabis reiterated that this should be avoided.

Overcoming the secure AGI bottleneck

According to DeepMind's CEO, this is especially important as we move closer to achieving artificial general intelligence AI that matches or exceeds human cognitive abilities such as reasoning, planning, and memory.

The technology is still in its relative infancy, so what's happening right now is probably okay, Hassabis said. But as we move closer to AGI, we need to start thinking as a society about the types of architectures we build. The good news is that most of the scientists working on this research, we know each other well and we often talk at meetings, Hassabis said. (Raise your hand if this particular information gives you some peace of mind.)

Hassabis goes on to say that learning to build secure AGI architectures is a type of challenge that humanity must overcome in order to stand on the other side of flourishing different types of systems that have emerged from early mathematical or practical systems. He added that it was a bottleneck. Guarantee about what they do.

An era of fundamental abundance

Hassabis believes that the responsibility to prevent racial violence lies not only in the AI ​​industry's research labs, but also in many other parts of society: governments, civil society, and academia. If we get this right, we can enter this incredible new age in which we will become fundamentally rich, all diseases will be cured, consciousness will spread to the stars, and humanity will flourish to its fullest. Sho.

