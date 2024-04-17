



In a large open space on the first floor of 750 Main Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, a carbon capture company heats molten salt to 600 degrees Celsius, right next to a quantum computing company's device for supercooling qubits. I am. The difference is about 900 degrees over a 15-foot range.

A tour of The Engine Accelerator quickly reveals that this is not your typical coworking space. Companies here are working to extremes to develop new technologies that have a world-changing impact, what the leaders of The Engine Accelerators call Tough His Technologies.

The new 150,000 square foot, four-story space adjacent to the MIT campus will offer startup-specific laboratory equipment, advanced machining, manufacturing facilities, office space, and a variety of startup support services.

The goal is to provide young companies that combine science and engineering with all the resources they need to take their ideas from the bench to their own mass production lines.

Emily Knight, president of The Engine Accelerator, says infrastructure has always been a critical accelerator for getting these types of companies up and running. Now you can start your company and start building from day one. Real estate is a very big factor. Our idea was to make this investment into infrastructure for founders. This is an agile lease that is highly flexible as you grow.

Since the new facility opened in summer 2022, the accelerator has hosted approximately 100 companies employing nearly 1,000 people. In addition to space, members enjoy educational workshops on topics such as fundraising and employment, events, and networking opportunities. The accelerator team hopes to use these workshops to foster a sense of community among people working across the cutthroat technology industry.

Knight said he was more than just a champion of startups in the field. He was an advocate of tough technology overall. We believe it is important for Massachusetts to build a robust technology hub here, and we believe it is critical to the nation's competitiveness.

Bringing tough technology to your home

The Engine was spun out of MIT in 2016 as a public benefit corporation with a mission to bridge the gap between discovery and commercialization. Since its inception, it now features an investment component and a shared services component, known as Engine Ventures.

From the moment The Engine opened its doors to startups in its original headquarters on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, the services team has seen first-hand the unique challenges faced by demanding technology startups. After speaking with the founders, they realized that the renovated office space would require more power, stronger floors, and full lab equipment.

The team rose to the challenge. They turned their closet into a biolab. They turned an unused wellness room into a laser lab. When the founders informed them that a 5,000-pound magnet would soon arrive for testing, they managed to respond to Commonwealth Fusion Systems.

But bigger ships have always been needed to support ambitious founders looking to build world-changing companies. As early as 2017, MIT leaders were considering turning the old Polaroid building, which had sat vacant for nearly 20 years next to the MIT campus, into the tough technology's new home.

Speaking of big challenges, construction crews began major renovations to the building for the accelerator in late 2019, months before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Although the team managed to avoid the worst of a supply chain disruption, it quickly became clear that there was something special about the building. Each floor has a different ceiling height, and each floor is separated by huge pillars called mushroom pillars.

Based on conversations with the founders, The Engines Accelerator team plans to build a renovated building with offices and co-working space, a full machine shop, labs for biology and chemistry research, a suite of 3D printers, bike storage, and Perhaps most importantly, it has heating and cooling equipment. Brew on tap.

“I think of Accelerator as a really great Airbnb host rather than a landlord. You might be renting a bedroom in a big house, but you have access to all sorts of great amenities, so it feels like you rented everything. It makes you feel good,” says Bernardo Cervantes. PhD 20, co-founder of Concerto Biosciences. He develops microorganisms that can be used for a variety of applications in human health and agriculture.

The Engine Accelerators team credits MIT leadership with helping manage the project, and notes that MIT's Office of Environment, Health, and Safety was especially helpful.

One week after the accelerator opened in August 2022, 35 companies moved in on a sweltering day. By 2023, the accelerator housed 55 of his companies. Since then, the Accelerators team has done everything possible to continue to grow.

At one point, one of the team members came up to me with his tail between his legs and sheepishly said, “I gave away our office space to a startup,” Knight said. I reminisce. of course! I mean, I get it! You don't need an office where you can sit anywhere.

The first floor houses some of the largest machinery, including a molten salt machine (developed by Mantel Capture) and a quantum computer (developed by Atlantic Quantum). The next level has a machine shop and manufacturing space with every imaginable 3D printer, giving companies a way to quickly build prototype products and parts. Another floor is called Avenue and features a kitchen and tables that can be used for networking or casual meetings. The avenue is lined with giant garage doors that can be opened to accommodate large groups of people as workshops and meeting spaces.

Although the founders work in separate spaces, we wanted to create an area where people could connect, meet each other, and get help with 3D printing, employment, and everything in between, Knight said. Masu. It fosters casual interaction, which is very important for startups.

An ecosystem that changes the world

Only about one-fifth of the companies in the Accelerator space are Engine Ventures portfolio companies. Although the two organizations operate separately, they have accumulated common learnings in supporting tough technologies, and Engine Ventures has an office in his Accelerators field.

Katie Rae, CEO of Engine Ventures, sees this as a symbiotic partnership.

Ray says they needed to provide all of these robust services, not just to their portfolio companies, but to everyone in the tough technology industry. For our important mission, please continue to work together to build the Toughtech Summit together. It's much like a rising tide lifts all boats. All of these companies were committed to changing the world in their respective fields, focused on the impact they were trying to make, and telling a story about it.

Ray said MIT helped both The Engines teams consider how best to support struggling tech startups.

Ray says being a partner with MIT, which understands innovation and safety better than anyone else, has allowed him to say yes to more things and be more flexible. When you're working at breakneck speed to solve global problems, you better have the mentality to get things done quickly and safely. I think that's a core tenet of The Engine.

Meanwhile, Knight said her team hasn't stopped learning from the tough tech community and will continue to adapt.

Information from these companies is pouring in like a waterfall, Knight said. It is important to iterate on your service to best support it. So to ask people on the team and say, “Can you learn how to run this kind of program, because we just found out that this his five founders need it?'' I can. Every founder we know in the area has a badge so they can come into the store. We want to create a tough technology hub within this Kendall Square area, which is already a hub in many ways.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.mit.edu/2024/engine-accelerator-offers-space-for-world-changing-innovations-0417 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos