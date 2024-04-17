Offices at big tech companies shrink, continuing to be difficult for landlords





Empty office photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

In addition to the layoffs that have disrupted technology companies in recent months, the office market is also feeling the effects of right-sizing triggered by the massive expansion that occurred in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. .

Are you ready for Apple Vision Pro?

The Wall Street Journal reports that so-called Big Tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Meta, Salesforce and others, are scaling back their presence in real estate. In some cases, it may be necessary to sublease office space. In some cases, it may be necessary to pause construction of new offices. When Google's parent company Alphabet released its latest annual report in January, it noted that it paid $1.8 billion in lease termination fees last year as part of its efforts to optimize its global office space.

Despite years of work-from-home culture gradually shifting toward a return to the office, commercial real estate vacancy rates remain extremely high. High-tech companies that have come to compete with industries such as finance in many cities are contributing significantly to the oversupply.

Still, there may be hope that rapid growth in the artificial intelligence sector could spur a broader tech real estate recovery, said Mark Holliday, CEO of SL Green Realty Corporation. I don't think so.

I think AI will wake up a dormant technology market, Holliday said at a recent Citi real estate conference. After nearly a decade of rapid growth, technology has not significantly contributed to the increase in demand. And I look forward to their return.

The AI ​​company has more than doubled its footprint in San Francisco's tech-heavy office market, from just 1.9 million square feet in 2019 to up to 4.8 million square feet this year. However, according to the magazine, the office vacancy rate has doubled, according to brokerage firm CBRE. At the beginning of 2019, it was just 3.6%, but this year it hit a record of 36.7%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/ai-tech-office-commercial-real-estate-1851414131 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos