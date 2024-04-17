AI-driven spending boom isn't dot-com bust for investors





Today's technology boom is driven by substantial efficiency gains, which is why we think comparisons to the dot-com bubble are wrong.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is getting a lot of buzz, and for good reason. New forms of machine learning have the potential to improve productivity, and many potential applications for AI are being discovered. But has the market's enthusiasm for the technology gone too far?

There are growing concerns about a return to the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s, when huge spending on powerful computing ultimately caused high tech stock prices to collapse. While we understand this comparison, we believe it is largely unfounded.

To understand why, we need to go back in time and understand what caused the dot-com bubble.

The dot-com bubble: Lessons from unsustainable business models

At the dawn of the Internet era, telecom and cable providers poured billions into web infrastructure, while easy financing and investor enthusiasm drove the prices of tech stocks to new heights. Did. However, the business models needed to take advantage of this infrastructure were not well developed, and the valuations of tech stocks exceeded the fundamentals of the companies. Eventually, a series of startups became overvalued, capital dried up, and the bubble burst.

Some might argue that building AI servers today is reminiscent of the dot-com heyday, which did not yield good results for investors. After all, by the end of 2024, more than $100 billion will have been invested in AI infrastructure by enterprises, cloud companies, and governments.

But that's where the similarities end.

AI infrastructure is funded by revenue, not speculation.

Unlike many companies from the dot-com era, the big capital behind building today's cloud infrastructure is already profitable. From cloud applications and infrastructure software to social media advertising, significant revenue is being generated from cloud infrastructure. This is reflected in cloud capital intensity (capex as a percentage of total revenue), which is stable because the infrastructure you're building is already supported. (Display) on request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alliancebernstein.com/au/en/adviser/insights/investment-insights/ai-driven-spending-boom-is-no-dot-com-bust-for-investors.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos