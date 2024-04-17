Fintech leads again – UK innovation update from HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom





HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom has revealed that fintech is back on top as the UK's most funded start-up sector in its latest UK Innovation Update Q1 2024.

In 2023, the most funded sector for the first time was energy. This situation did not last long, and in the first quarter of 2024 he raised his $1.4 billion in 73 rounds, and fintech regained its leading position. Several large, notable late-stage rounds contributed to this, including Monzo (340 million), Flagstone (108 million), and PPRO (73 million). ).

Cutting-edge technology sectors such as frontier technology, semiconductors and quantum computing saw a surge in support, emerging as a key source of funding for the UK tech industry in the first quarter of 2024, according to the report. These sectors have attracted significant investment and startups have also joined the mix. Often based in science hubs such as Cambridge and Oxford, they have raised a total of $314.7 million and $300 million respectively.

Stabilization of VC investment level

In the first quarter of 2024, UK startups raised a total of $3.9 billion. There are signs that UK VC investment levels are stabilizing after experiencing a sharp global reset starting in late 2022.

UK Venture Capital Stages Source: UK Innovation update Q1 2024, HSBC Innovation Banking, Dealroom.co

Early-stage investments in the first quarter ended higher than the previous two quarters, reaching $1 billion. While investments in the Series B and C breakout stages remained consistent, late-stage funding rounds, which have a large impact on the total numbers, were relatively few in number but amounted to $1.4 billion. This can be taken as a sign that mega-rounds (deals over $100 million) may be back.

Edinburgh, Brighton, Cambridgeshire – fastest growing UK locations in 2024

London retains its position as the top city in the UK and Europe for venture capital raised in 2024, but funding is increasingly flowing to innovation centers across the country.

The report highlights that Edinburgh (406%), Brighton (209%) and Cambridgeshire (59%) have seen significant increases in venture capital investment this year compared to the previous year. This growth can be attributed to large funding rounds secured by various companies. Examples include Edinburgh video game developer Build a Rocket Boy, Brighton drug discovery company Enterprise Therapeutics and Cambridge quantum computing company Quantinuum.

Source: UK Innovation Update Q1 2024, HSBC Innovation Banking and Dealroom.co

UK continues to lead European venture capital industry

On a global scale, the UK continues to be the leading destination for startup innovation and investment in Europe. In the first quarter of 2024, British startups raised almost as much funding as German and French startups combined: $1.7 billion versus $2.3 billion, respectively. Additionally, the UK remains the third largest country in the world, behind the US and China, and ahead of India in terms of total investment.

As stated in the report, over half of venture capital invested in the UK comes from international sources, supporting the UK's position as a leading destination for technology investment on the world stage. Masu. The majority of this investment came from the US, accounting for 39%, narrowly ahead of the 36% contributed by UK domestic investors. Furthermore, Europe contributes her 12% of the funds, followed by Asia with her 10%.

“This data marks the start of a busy year for the UK innovation ecosystem, from increased investment in established and emerging sectors such as fintech and quantum computing, to the expansion of regional technology hubs across the country. We remain optimistic and excited about British innovation in 2024 and remain committed to supporting and partnering with innovators, investors and the wider ecosystem. ” Simon Bumfrey, HSBC Innovation Banking UK Head of Technology and Life Sciences.

